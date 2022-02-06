Canisius men top Manhattan, end losing streak at four

The Canisius men ended their four-game losing streak with a 77-70 win over Manhattan at the Koessler Center Sunday.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points, matching his season high, for the Griffs. Armon Harried added 17 points and Xzavier Long chipped in 16 for Canisius (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Nine of the 10 players that saw action Sunday made the scoring column for Canisius, which went on a 13-3 run late in the first half to take a 38-30 lead. At intermission Canisius led, 38-34.

In the second half Canisius led, 57-53, with 8:53 remaining but pushed the lead to as much as 12. The Griffs were 8 of 10 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.

“That’s just two teams battling out there today, said Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon. “I am proud of the effort our guys gave and I am proud of their composure for the entire game. I thought we got good contributions from everybody and that was really good to see.