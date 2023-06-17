Cam Eden went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs Saturday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 10-6 victory over the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field.

Syracuse (27-40) and the Bisons (31-37) will complete their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a run-scoring double by Danny Mendick before Buffalo tied it in the bottom of the inning on Wynton Bernard’s third homer of the season, a solo shot to left.

Syracuse took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when DJ Stewart was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Mendick.

The Bisons struck for six runs in the bottom of the inning. Jordan Luplow and Bernard started the uprising with back-to-back doubles to score Luplow. After Jamie Ritchie walked, LJ Talley singled to left to score Bernard, and the runners went to second and third on a throwing error by Mets left fielder Ronny Mauricio. Eden then singled to right to score two runs, giving Buffalo a 5-2 lead.

Syracuse brought in reliever Eric Orze, and Eden stole second base before Rafael Lantigua walked. Otto Lopez singled to left to score Eden and send Lantigua to third. Lantigua then scored on a balk by Orze.

In the sixth, the Mets got a run closer when Mauricio scored on a ground out by Jaylin Davis then Syracuse cut it to 7-4 in the seventh when Luke Voit drew a bases-loaded walk to score Luke Ritter.

But in the bottom of the seventh, the Herd got both runs back on an RBI single from Talley and a sacrifice fly by Eden.

Eden added an RBI single in the eighth to make it 10-4 before the Mets scored in the ninth on a two-run homer by Mauricio.

Bernard went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs.