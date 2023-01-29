 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALARCO — Antoinette C. "Nan" (nee Licata)

CALARCO — Antoinette C. "Nan" (nee Licata)
Age 93, of Amherst, New York, January 19, 2023. Wife of the late Dominic; dear mother of Beth Ann (Arnold) Nelson and Gary (Kathy) Calarco; loving grandmother of Kristin (Mike), Gary (Samantha), Matthew, Anthony and Sarah; great grandmother of Braiden, Juliana and Jon; sister of the late Beverly Campbell and late Salvatrice (Dominic) Gizzi. No Prior Visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, February 4, 2023, 9:00 AM at St. Benedict RC Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (corner of Main St.), Eggertsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Antoinette's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, New York 14227. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com.

