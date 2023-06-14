June 12, 2023 at the age of 73; beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Calandra; devoted mother of Michael P. (Emily J.) Calandra; loving grandmother of Dominic M. and Gianna G. Calandra; daughter of the late Philip and Florence (nee Livoti) Ricchiazzi; dear sister of Frank (Borden Moller) Ricchiazzi and the late Mary Jane (survived by Ronald) Herman; cherished aunt of David (Kristin) Herman and Jennifer (Adam) Rabung; great-aunt to Henry and Lucy Rabung, and Eleanor Herman; also survived by her sisterin-law Grace Ehrenberg. The family will be present Wednesday, June 14th and Thursday, June 15th from 3 to 8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be offered on Friday, June 16th at 9 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:45 AM from St. Andrew Church (Kenmore). Entombment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery to follow. If so desired, donations in Edith's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
CALANDRA Edith A. (nee Ricchiazzi)
