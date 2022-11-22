 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CALANDRA Daniel J.

  • Updated
  • 0
CALANDRA Daniel J.
Support this work for $1 a month

CALANDRA Daniel J. of Buffalo entered into rest November 19, 2022. Loving son of the late Joseph C. and Patrina Calandra; dear brother of SaraJean (late Stanley) Zelasko,

Charles (Susan) Calandra, and the late David Calandra; beloved friend and partner of Mary Park; also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert Rd., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News