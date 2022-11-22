CALANDRA Daniel J. of Buffalo entered into rest November 19, 2022. Loving son of the late Joseph C. and Patrina Calandra; dear brother of SaraJean (late Stanley) Zelasko,
Charles (Susan) Calandra, and the late David Calandra; beloved friend and partner of Mary Park; also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert Rd., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com