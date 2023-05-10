BUZIAK Carol (nee Nowak) May 7, 2023 . Age 80, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Buziak; Loving sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren; son Eric (Rebecca), granddaughter Kimberly (Robert) Isbrandt, great grandchild Mason, and granddaughter Rachel; son Duane, son Christopher (Patricia), grandchildren Dillon and Marina, and son Jeffrey (Ina) grandchildren Rachel, Joshua (mother Lanalee) and Matthew. Dear sister of Dorothy (Jeffrey) Lewandowski and the late Raymond Nowak. Carol spent the majority of her life on the East Side of Buffalo, NY (Broadway / Bailey area) moving to Cheektowaga after the passing of her husband, Ronald in 2013. Carol spent her life dedicated to her family, community, and church by generously giving of her time, talent, and treasure to anyone in need for any reason. Carol was affectionately known as "Mother", "Grandma", "Auntie Carol", and just simply "Carol" by all that loved her and will be missed by her many surviving sons, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchild, sibling, and nieces/nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday May 12th from 1-3pm and 5-8pm at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME , 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 9:15AM on Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 180 George Urban Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Carol's name to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY and / or the Buffalo City Mission in tribute to her life-long generosity. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com