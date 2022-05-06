 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Butterfinger

Butterfinger
Support this work for $1 a month

Name: Butterfinger DOB: 3/8/22 Breed: Terrier Mix Gender: Female Weight: approx 7 lbs Description: Butterfinger is a lovable, gentle sweet... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News