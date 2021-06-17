Tags
The National Consumer Law Center calls Buffalo “an epicenter” of fraudulent debt collection activity.
It’s possible no general manager in the National Hockey League has more on his agenda this offseason than Kevyn Adams of the Sabres.
"This is a momentous day," Cuomo said from One World Trade Center. "It's been a long, long road."
Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's intergovernmental affairs minister, said at a virtual news conference that the government is developing a plan that could involve "a phased adjustment of border measures in July or later in August."
Across the past 12 months, Kevyn Adams has closely examined how to execute the three priorities Terry Pegula laid out during the press conference following Jason Botterill’s firing: “effective, efficient and economic.”
The coaching search is only one chapter in a busy offseason for Adams, beginning with the dilemma involving the Sabres' captain, Jack Eichel.
Officers say the crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. when the motorcycle was heading from the 990 to John James Audubon Parkway.
The Buffalo Diocese is launching a monitoring program that will include monthly home visits and other restrictions for offending priests.
Several legislators said they found little interest in their districts for tearing the Skyway down, though some said it hadn't aroused strong feelings one way or the other.
The soaring billboard also raises the question of whether development of this kind, whether in Buffalo or Niagara Falls or Salamanca, is good for the region or just to the benefit of the Senecas.
