Who needs a drink? Hochul aims to cut red tape for craft brewers, restaurants

Businesses looking to get a liquor license in New York State could be facing a quicker, less arduous process.
For craft brewers, the changes in a law passed late last year mean a much faster review process to obtain the liquor license needed to open, reducing what can be a six-month waiting period to a matter of as little as three to four weeks.
And Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday continued to press for the proposal in her state budget to permanently allow New York restaurants to offer the to-go drinks that were temporarily permitted during the early days of the pandemic.
Jimmy Butera, owner of Butera’s Craft Beer & Pizza in Hamburg and chapter president of the NY State Restaurant Association, said anything that can be done to help struggling bars and restaurants is much needed, especially for businesses still trying to make ends meet.
"The alcohol-to-go is a lifeline for the entire industry. It's a game-changer," he said. "This is an immediate fix to a problem."
Hochul said in her State of the State address she will revive the policy allowing off-premises consumption that was in effect from March 2020 to last June
Hochul also has proposed spending $2 million to increase staffing to help the State Liquor Authority – facing a backlog of 3,700 applications – review and process filings quicker.
Hochul said the effort is an attempt to bring back the state’s hospitality industry – one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic – and help update antiquated liquor laws, most dating back around a century.
“Laws that were set back in the days of Prohibition were literally still on the books today,” Hochul said. “For businesses trying to figure out how we come out of this, there was still too much red tape and a colossal hassle with laws that have been on the books too long.”
Some of the initiatives already are underway. A law that took effect late last year allowed craft brewers to serve and produce alcoholic beverages while their request for a full license is pending.
Those temporary permits, the first of which will take effect later this month, will allow craft brewers and distillers to start operating months sooner, bringing in revenue during what otherwise was a lengthy waiting period for their license to arrive.
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a "Billion Dollar Rescue Plan" to help small businesses – including bars and restaurants – endure through the pandemic.
That's important, because craft breweries have been a fast-growing segment of the state's hospitality industry.
Support Local Journalism
New York ranks among the top five nationally in the number of craft brewers, and the growth has been a bright spot in the Buffalo Niagara region, too.
More than two decades ago, when Tim Herzog was starting Flying Bison Brewing Company in Buffalo, he had to explain to state officials the business he was planning to operate. He had to work to get legislation changed and have permits and zoning classifications rewritten before he could open. It took him more than two years to get going.
“Anytime you can cut red tape for businesses, whether you're a brewery or candle maker, it is helping them to save money and open sooner," he said.
While many craft breweries closed temporarily at the start of the pandemic, most have since reopened, and at least seven new ones opened in the Buffalo Niagara region. Most sold beer-to-go during pandemic peaks and reopened taprooms after the lockdown lifted.
“Sometimes, it feels like it takes 100 years to get a liquor license,” said Max Bookman, council to The New York City Hospitality Alliance. “Having sensible policies designed to improve the process and make it easier for small businesses to get open and operate easier is a no-brainer.”
The application process, which can take up to 26 weeks, will be significantly shaved down, Hochul said. She added the ability at some point in the future to apply online also will also help.
Hochul also plans to form a group to look at other potential changes that would reduce the burdens on these businesses.
The State Liquor Authority receives more than 75,000 applications a year, including 14,000 license applications, 30,000 renewal requests and 20,000 special event applications. About 30 of the authority's 114 employees are dedicated to reviewing those applications, Hochul said.
With $2 million in additional funding in Hochul's budget proposal, the authority plans to hire 39 additional workers, most of whom will work on liquor license requests and the agency's backlog of 3,700 applications.
“We’re constantly working to make things more efficient,” said Vincent Bradley, the liquor authority's chairman. “The additional resources are going to transform the review process of the applications.”
Hochul, speaking at a news conference at a Brooklyn wine bar, said her proposal to permanently legalize to-go drinks has been one of the most popular items to come out of her January State of the State address.
Drinks-to-go were a lifeline to bars and restaurants during the pandemic, when many people were wary of going to crowded indoor spaces. The revenues from the drinks-to-go sales helped many struggling restaurants pay for upgrades to their patios or expanded outdoor dining spaces that offered another way to bring in wary consumers.
The return of drinks-to-go could provide another boost to restaurants still recovering from their pandemic losses and revive a service that many customers tried after the lockdown was lifted and may use again.
Bookman argued that drinks-to-go don't make consumers less likely to shop at a liquor store, many of which he said have not experienced the same challenges as the bar and restaurant industry. The liquor store industry has said that allowing bars and restaurants to sell to-go booze would upset their businesses.