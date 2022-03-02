Who needs a drink? Hochul aims to cut red tape for craft brewers, restaurants

“Laws that were set back in the days of Prohibition were literally still on the books today,” Hochul said. “For businesses trying to figure out how we come out of this, there was still too much red tape and a colossal hassle with laws that have been on the books too long.”

Some of the initiatives already are underway. A law that took effect late last year allowed craft brewers to serve and produce alcoholic beverages while their request for a full license is pending.

Those temporary permits, the first of which will take effect later this month, will allow craft brewers and distillers to start operating months sooner, bringing in revenue during what otherwise was a lengthy waiting period for their license to arrive.

Hochul proposes relief to small businesses hit by pandemic Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a "Billion Dollar Rescue Plan" to help small businesses – including bars and restaurants – endure through the pandemic.

That's important, because craft breweries have been a fast-growing segment of the state's hospitality industry.

New York ranks among the top five nationally in the number of craft brewers, and the growth has been a bright spot in the Buffalo Niagara region, too.