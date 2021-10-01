Union workers at Mercy Hospital go on strike as talks fail to yield deal

Sullivan said union negotiations walked away from the contract talks this morning.

"We want to be at the table. We are at the table. And we want to get a deal done," he said.

"This is a very fluid situation. We're taking it step-by-step," Sullivan said. "We need to a better job with the CWA and they need to do a better job with us."

A text alert to union members just after 8 p.m. Thursday read, "We are still far apart," sending a members a link to 20 open proposals that still had to be ironed out.

Catholic Health-CWA talks come down to the wire as strike threat looms If a deal is not reached, it is expected that about 2,000 workers will be on the picket line in front of Mercy Hospital at 6 a.m. Friday.

The previous contracts were reached in 2016 and were set to expire last year, but the two sides agreed to a one-year extension as the pandemic broke out. That extension expired overnight.

To prepare for the strike, Catholic Health slimmed down several services at Mercy Hospital this week. It suspended labor and delivery services at the hospital as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, though the health system continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

Catholic Health also lined up replacement workers, contracting with Michigan-based staffing agency Huffmaster to provide registered nurses and other personnel to keep the hospital operating in the event of a strike.