It didn't take long for Starbucks Corp. to act after the bitter public grilling of its visionary longtime corporate leader over allegations of labor law abuses.

Not two days after former CEO Howard Schultz was dragged before a U.S. Senate committee and aggressively questioned before the cameras, the Seattle-based coffee chain fired three of its local employees who were active leaders in the unionization movement.

Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized The Buffalo connection to the labor fight came up frequently, from the first elections taking place here, to a National Labor Relations Board ruling against the company, to the lack of a first labor contract at a Starbucks store.

In particular, Starbucks late on Friday fired Lexi Rizzo, a longtime shift supervisor at the company's Genesee Street store in Cheektowaga, who had led the labor campaign at that location that won one of the first unionization votes at a Starbucks store.

Starbucks said Rizzo was fired for being late for work too often. The union wasn't buying it.

"Firing her two days after Schultz was grilled at the hearing about his illegal activity is pretty unbelievable," said Richard Bensinger, a longtime union leader nationally who has been serving as a senior advisor to Starbucks Workers United.

The firing led immediately to a worker strike at the store the next day, which forced the company to bring in managers from other stores to try to run it on Saturday, only to close early and not even open it on Sunday. Rizzo said management called police to try to get the striking workers away, but police didn't intervene after telling the workers they weren't doing anything illegal.

Store employees – including Rizzo – continued to strike on Sunday, picketing the closed store across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and handing out flyers and other information to any customers who walked up or pulled through the drive-thru.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Workers United immediately filed an unfair labor practice grievance against the company with the National Labor Relations Board – on the heels of a court ruling a month ago in which an administrative law judge ordered the company to rehire seven workers who were involved in union activity after finding that Starbucks had committee hundreds of labor law violations in Buffalo and Rochester.

Judge orders Starbucks to rehire workers, provide back pay Judge Michael A. Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board issued the orders as part of a 218-page decision that found Starbucks committed massive labor law violations in Buffalo, the union said.

And Rizzo – who has been with Starbucks in southwest Florida and Buffalo since joining the company in October 2015 when she was 17 – is insisting on getting her job back. "I’m going to fight it tooth and nail," Rizzo said. "I’ll get reinstated. It’s not a question."

Officially, she said, the company cited time and attendance issues – including being late to work by one minute – but “the real reason is I was the face of the union campaign.”

"I'd like to think I was a good employee," said Rizzo, 25. "My store manager was sobbing when she fired me about how much she didn’t want to do it. She was grievously upset about it. I think it was out of her hands. I think she was forced to by higher-up management."

Starbucks officials could not be reached for comment on Sunday, but told CNBC on Saturday that Rizzo was fired for missing a total of four hours of work over four shifts and had been repeatedly written up for tardiness. A spokeswoman told the network that firings occur only after clear violations of company policy.

But Rizzo said two of the incidents involved being late by one minute. “That’s how long it takes the iPads that we use to clock in to load,” she said, as she ridiculed what she said were excuses by the company.

And she accused the company's managers of "setting me up to fail." After being put on "final written warning," she said she was scheduled to close every Friday night and then open every Saturday morning, leaving her only 8.5 hours between shifts. "They kept me on it until I couldn't do it anymore, cracked and overslept," Rizzo said. "I knew this was a risk I took when I started the union drive, but it doesn’t make it any less difficult now that it happened."

Two other pro-union employees at other stores were also fired on Friday - one also for lateness - while a third was written up for lowering the blinds in the lobby at sunset because it created an appearance that the store was closed.

But that third employee had just had what Rizzo described as a "verbal altercation" with Schultz in the halls of the Senate in Washington, where a half-dozen Buffalo employees of Starbucks were in attendance with others from around the country, and had previously had an encounter with the then-CEO when Schultz came to Buffalo after the unionizing began.

"I think he walked away saying, I still have power over these people and I’m going to show them how much," Rizzo said of Schultz. "I think they know who all of us are. Most of us have been fired now, and I was next on that list."

The firings came after Schultz, who is considered the face of the coffee giant after spearheading its heavily caffeinated growth over the last 36 years, was called on the carpet repeatedly last Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent known for being pro-labor. Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, accused Schultz and Starbucks of union-busting and stalling on labor negotiations.

Schultz rejected the allegations and denied that the company had broken the law or interfered with labor organizers. But Starbucks and Buffalo were front-and-center in the hearing nevertheless.

“I think we really bruised his ego, making him go and do that,” Rizzo said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence at all. The whole hearing was centered around Buffalo. He talked about us the entire time. It’s no secret that he has animosity toward our city.”

Two days later, after opening the store at 5 a.m., Rizzo was called into the back room at the end of her shift where her manager and another store manager gave her the news. "She said, "This is not my favorite day," and then she started crying," Rizzo said of her manager. "She knew that I knew. She was just really upset. She had hoped this wouldn't happen."

Rizzo said she "had known for weeks that they were planning something," because she saw another manager being trained. "But it still caught me by surprise. I was heartbroken," Rizzo said.

She added, "To me, it’s not like I just lost a job. I lost everything. I love this place. It’s been my life since I was 17. We don’t keep working at Starbucks this many years for the incredible benefits or because we just love coffee that much. We keep doing it because we love each other and we form close bonds. This is a piece of the community."