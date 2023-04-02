It didn't take long for Starbucks Corp. to act after the bitter public grilling of its visionary longtime corporate leader over allegations of labor law abuses.

Not two days after former CEO Howard Schultz was dragged before a U.S. Senate committee and aggressively questioned before the cameras, the Seattle-based coffee chain fired three of its local employees who were active leaders in the unionization movement.

In particular, Starbucks late on Friday fired Lexi Rizzo, a longtime shift supervisor at the company's Genesee Street store in Cheektowaga, who had led the labor campaign at that location that won one of the first unionization votes at a Starbucks store.

Starbucks said Rizzo was fired for being late for work too often. The union wasn't buying it.

"Firing her two days after Schultz was grilled at the hearing about his illegal activity is pretty unbelievable," said Richard Bensinger, a longtime union leader nationally who has been serving as a senior adviser to Starbucks Workers United. "To me, this is payback, and it’s vindictive and retaliatory, and just simple mean-spirited."

The firing led immediately to a worker strike at the store the next day, which forced the company to bring in managers from other stores to try to run it on Saturday, only to close early and not even open it on Sunday. Rizzo said management called police to try to get the striking workers away, but police didn't intervene after telling the workers they weren't doing anything illegal.

Store employees – including Rizzo – continued to strike on Sunday, picketing the closed store across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and handing out flyers and other information to any customers who walked up or pulled through the drive-thru.

“It’s terrifying to know that, just because you want better for your workplace and we’re organizing, that you could be fired at any time,” said Jasmine Leli, a 38-year-old barista at the Genesee Street store, who is also active in the union. “I’m terrified to come to work on Monday, because I don’t know if the other union leaders are next to be fired.”

Meanwhile, Starbucks Workers United immediately filed an unfair labor practice grievance against the company with the National Labor Relations Board – on the heels of a court ruling a month ago in which an administrative law judge ordered the company to rehire seven workers who were involved in union activity after finding that Starbucks had committed hundreds of labor law violations in Buffalo and Rochester.

And Rizzo – who has been with Starbucks in southwest Florida and then Buffalo since starting in October 2015 at age 17 – is insisting on getting her job back. "I’m going to fight it tooth and nail," Rizzo said.

Officially, she said, the company cited time and attendance issues – including being late to work by one minute – but “the real reason is I was the face of the union campaign.”

"My store manager was sobbing when she fired me about how much she didn’t want to do it," said Rizzo, 25. "I think it was out of her hands. I think she was forced to by higher-up management."

A spokeswoman for Starbucks said Sunday that firings occur only after "clear violations" of company policy.

She said Rizzo "had been on a progressive disciplinary track" for missing a total of four hours of work over six shifts – including once for arriving three hours and 40 minutes late with no communication to the store – and had been repeatedly written up for tardiness, including once that resulted in the store opening one hour late because she was the "sole key holder of the opening shift."

But Rizzo said two of the incidents involved being late by one minute. “That’s how long it takes the iPads that we use to clock in to load,” she said.

And she accused the company's managers of "setting me up to fail," by having her close every Friday night and open every Saturday morning, leaving only 8.5 hours between shifts. "They kept me on it until I couldn't do it anymore, cracked and overslept," Rizzo said.

Two other pro-union employees at other area stores were also fired on Friday – one also for lateness – while a third was written up for lowering the blinds in the lobby at sunset because it created an appearance that the store was closed, Rizzo said.

But that third employee had just had what Rizzo described as a "verbal altercation" with Schultz in the halls of the Senate in Washington, where a half-dozen Buffalo employees of Starbucks were in attendance with 50 others from around the country, and had previously had an encounter with the then-CEO when Schultz came to Buffalo after the unionizing began.

“I think we really bruised his ego,” Rizzo said. “It’s no secret that he has animosity toward our city.”

Two days later, after opening the store at 5 a.m., Rizzo was called into the back room at the end of her shift where her manager and another store manager gave her the news.

She said she "had known for weeks that they were planning something," because she saw another manager being trained. "But it still caught me by surprise. I was heartbroken," Rizzo said.

She added, "To me, it’s not like I just lost a job. I lost everything."