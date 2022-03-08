St. Bonaventure picks its next president

Jeff Gingerich had never been to the St. Bonaventure University campus until he had an interview there.
Now he's becoming the Olean university's next president.
Gingerich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, will take over as St. Bonaventure's president June 20, the university announced Tuesday.
Gingerich, 53, has served at Scranton, a Catholic and Jesuit institution, since 2018. Prior to that he was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pa. He previously taught sociology at Cabrini and at Bluffton University in Ohio.
Gingerich will be St. Bonaventure’s 22nd president, replacing the university’s 21st president, Dennis DePerro, who died of Covid-19 in March 2021 at age 62. Gingerich will take over from Joseph Zimmer, who served as acting president in the interim.
In an unlikely parallel, Gingerich served as acting president for Scranton for four months after the death of its president, the Rev. Scott Pilarz, who died of ALS at age 61 just a few days after St. Bonaventure lost DePerro.
“The similarities there are really profound,” Gingerich said. “Our president was also really loved on campus the way Dennis was, and as with St. Bonaventure, it happened in the middle of the pandemic, so we were unable to be together in the way you would like to be in the wake of a loss like that.”
While Gingerich had never been to the St. Bonaventure campus before the interview process, he said he was well-acquainted with its academic reputation and Franciscan tradition.
“I’m really excited about joining the Franciscan mission, because the values that St. Bonaventure holds are really important to me,” he said. “And I also am excited to continue focusing on enrollment and building programs that students need.”
“That is something that Dennis did very well, and the university has done a great job with,” he added. “So I know we will be working to build accessible programs and the strongest, most diverse pool of students we can get.”
St. Bonaventure trustees who led the search for a new president said Gingerich’s understanding of that recent history is one of many things that led them to his selection.
The board of trustees chose Gingerich unanimously after a nine-month search led by a committee of trustees, administrators, faculty, staff and students. More than 60 members of the campus community participated in on-campus interviews of the finalists, said Tom Missel, the university’s chief communications officer.