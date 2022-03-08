St. Bonaventure picks its next president

Jeff Gingerich had never been to the St. Bonaventure University campus until he had an interview there.

Now he's becoming the Olean university's next president.

Gingerich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the University of Scranton, will take over as St. Bonaventure's president June 20, the university announced Tuesday.

Gingerich, 53, has served at Scranton, a Catholic and Jesuit institution, since 2018. Prior to that he was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pa. He previously taught sociology at Cabrini and at Bluffton University in Ohio.

Gingerich will be St. Bonaventure’s 22nd president, replacing the university’s 21st president, Dennis DePerro, who died of Covid-19 in March 2021 at age 62. Gingerich will take over from Joseph Zimmer, who served as acting president in the interim.

In an unlikely parallel, Gingerich served as acting president for Scranton for four months after the death of its president, the Rev. Scott Pilarz, who died of ALS at age 61 just a few days after St. Bonaventure lost DePerro.