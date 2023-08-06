Sales tax collections rose modestly in most of the eight Western New York counties during the second quarter of the year in April, May and June, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli reported.

DiNapoli noted that growth in sales tax revenues may have been affected by the slowdown in inflation. Another factor, he said, was the decline in gasoline prices, which ordinarily contribute about 5% to a county's sales taxes. Sales taxes collected on motor fuel were down about 19% from the same period in 2022.

The average increase in tax revenues statewide was 2.4%. Wyoming County, which saw the third strongest growth in the state, was up 15.1%, from $5.99 million to $6.89 million.

Erie County collections were up 2.5%, from $250.6 million to $256.7 million. Niagara County saw 4.5% growth, from $39.06 million to $40.80 million.

Similar increases were seen on the Southern Tier. Cattaraugus County was up 4.6%, from $12.21 million to $12.78 million; and Allegany County increased 4.7%, from $7.26 milion to $7.60 million. Chautauqua County improved by 2.1%, from $22.24 million to $22.70 million.

Orleans County experienced a 6.7% increase, from $5.56 million to $5.93 million. Genesee County was up 3.3%, from $13.29 million to $13.73 million. Greatest decline statewide was registered in nearby Livingston County, down 7.2% from $11.71 million to $10.87 million.

- Dale Anderson