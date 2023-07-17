May 11, 1941 – July 10, 2023

"Anything can happen at an auction," Richard W. Bronstein told Buffalo News reporter Phil Fairbanks. "We've had people get sick, we've had fires, we've been flooded out, but the sale always goes on."

Even so, Western New York's preeminent auctioneer hadn't seen anything quite like that day in March 1992.

As he was getting ready to start bids on a group of vintage cars and trucks in a warehouse on Military Road, a customer told him there was a body in a compartment in a customized 1968 GMC van.

Most of the 400 to 500 people at the auction saw police rope off the van, but were unaware that a man had been found shot to death inside. The sale went on.

In more than 60 years as an auctioneer, Mr. Bronstein presided over thousands of sales for corporations, government entities, charities and private individuals.

He sold the Concrete Central grain elevator for the City of Buffalo. He auctioned the oldest stone house in Erie County – the Hull Family Home and Farmstead in Lancaster. He encouraged bids on the contents of the main office of Goldome, military items stolen by the High-Tech Gang in the 1980s, old seats from what was then Ralph Wilson Stadium, the services of stallions for the Arabian Horse Association of New York and the decorated bison statues from the Herd About Buffalo promotion in 2000.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he did tax foreclosure auctions for the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls and other municipalities. His auction of 1,300 properties for Erie County in 1995 took three days.

Auctioning the old Buffalo City Court building in 1984, he started by asking for a bid of $1 million. When no one responded, he began near the appraised price, $460,000, and coaxed potential buyers through 18 rounds of bidding, eventually getting to $1 million.

Also prominent as a property appraiser and real estate agent, he died July 6 in Erie County Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 82.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of five children, he was the son of Lewis Bronstein, an immigrant who first operated a chain of Chicken Shoppe stores, then became an auctioneer and appraiser.

He attended Buffalo School 81 and played on the football team at Bennett High School, where he graduated in 1959. That year he joined his father’s firm.

He earned an associate degree from Erie County Technical Institute, now SUNY Erie Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo. He went on take more than 200 hours of courses in real estate appraisal, property management and business law at several colleges and universities.

In the 1970s, he began teaching courses in real estate appraisal at UB's Millard Fillmore College and subsequently lectured at many colleges in the area.

His biography in 1985 noted that he had conducted more than 12,000 property appraisals in 25 years, including "single-family homes, large and small apartment complexes, industrial complexes and plants, strip plazas, vacant land, condominiums, department stores and office buildings. Also airports, special purpose buildings like grain mills and service stations, even an oil tank farm."

He did appraisals for large corporations, insurance companies, government agencies and investors. He gave expert testimony in court and at commission hearings.

"Dick Bronstein's track record and experience speak for themselves," Harvey L. Shneiderman, executive director of Buffalo Investors Group, said before he gave a talk for the organization. "His extensive experience, education and expertise easily make him one of the top appraisal experts in this area, if not the state."

For more than 20 years, he also regularly gave advice in the Saturday Home Finder in The Buffalo News. In a column in 1987, he told home buyers how to size up their prospective purchases.

“Look at the cosmetics as well as the structure,” he wrote. “Observe all four walls. The weather side may indicate much more than other walls."

His success extended to real estate. In 1968, he established a branch of his father’s realty business on Sheridan Drive in Amherst and later had an office on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. After he joined the Western New York Metro Real Estate group in 1992, he won sales awards. He moved Metro Bronstein to Main Street in Eggertsville in 2001.

In recent years, he curtailed his auction work and concentrated on real estate sales and appraisals, for which he traveled throughout the state.

Mr. Bronstein was a member of the board of directors of the Greater Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors and past president of the Metro Western New York Real Estate Group. He had emeritus standing with the National Association of Realtors.

He served several terms as president of the Buffalo chapter of the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers. He also was a senior member of the American Society of Appraisers and president of its Western New York chapter. He was an accredited appraiser for the Veterans Administration and the Federal Housing Authority.

Mr. Bronstein and his firm supported many charities, donating services for fundraisers for the Kidney Foundation, the National Association for Prevention of Childhood Cancer, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, Ronald McDonald House, Calasanctious School, B'nai B'rith, the Knights of Pythias, People Inc., the March of Dimes, Ducks Unlimited, Canisius High School, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, FeedMore WNY and numerous other churches, schools and foundations.

Survivors include two sisters, Kim "Cookie" Bronstein and Gayle Bronstein; and a brother, Lewis Jr. His wife, the former Lucille Gerardi, a sales associate at Metro Bronstein, died in 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda.