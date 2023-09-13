May 23, 1942 – Sept. 9, 2023

Richard H. Wedekindt not only was part of the fourth generation of his family to become funeral directors, but he also was a historian of the changing customs that surround death and burial.

He lectured to classes at the University at Buffalo and what is now Canisius University. He gave hundreds of talks to civic, community and religious groups about funeral practices. He recalled how in his youth there were still home funerals and horse-drawn hearses.

Speaking of the arrangements for funerals, he noted in 1994 that "the process helps the family. The service is for the survivors."

A longtime Amherst resident, he died Sept. 9 after a lengthy period of declining health. He was 81.

Mr. Wedekindt's research included the history of his family's business, which began in 1887 when his great-grandfather Henry Wedekindt Sr., a cabinet maker who had been building coffins for a local undertaker, decided to open his own "undertaking parlor" at 326 High St. in Buffalo's Fruit Belt.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Wedekindt and his twin brother, Raymond, graduated from Amherst Central High School in 1960 and went on together to be dean’s list students at UB and earn associate degrees in applied science in 1962.

The brothers had assisted their father as boys in the Harry A. Wedekindt Funeral Home, which opened its location on Grover Cleveland Highway in Amherst in 1958. After they became licensed, they joined him in the business in 1965.

During his first years as a funeral director, he met Barbara A. Treble at a service that the Wedekindts arranged for her grandmother. They were married in 1969.

As demand for cremations grew, Mr. Wedekindt and his brother established Amherst Funeral/Cremation Service in 1971 and continued it until 1993.

The brothers assumed full operation of the funeral home when their father died in 1982. After it was sold to John E. Roberts Funeral Home in 2008, Mr. Wedekindt remained a consultant to the business.

He amassed an extensive library of funeral publications, which he donated in part to the National Museum of Funeral History in Houston, Texas. He also wrote and published articles on funeral service history and undertakers of the past in Buffalo.

For the "In Loving Memory" exhibit in 2007-2008 at the Buffalo History Museum, he provided materials and served as a consultant and part-time docent. He also was interviewed by his son David about funeral practices for the StoryCorps project. Part of the interview was broadcast on National Public Radio.

In recent years, he traced the roots of his family to Hanover, Germany. He also researched the Works Progress Administration artists who worked in Western New York in the 1930s, documenting their artworks throughout the region. He contributed frequently to Western New York Heritage magazine.

Mr. Wedekindt, a member of the Rifle Club throughout high school, was a longtime target shooter, first with .22 caliber rifles, then with air rifles and pistols.

He had vacationed on Chautauqua Lake since he was a boy and maintained a summer resident in Lawndale, near Mayville. He had a boat on the lake and enjoyed jet skiing.

He collected and operated toy trains and built an extensive collection of tools.

"He had anything to fix anything," his son David said. "He really enjoyed helping people or lending them things or helping on their projects."

Working frequently with police officers at the funeral home, he developed an interest in the procedures of law enforcement. He graduated from courses with the Amherst Police Citizen Police Academy, New York State University Citizens Police Academy and Erie County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, a retired teaching assistant at Windermere Boulevard Elementary School in Amherst; and his son, David, vice president of Artpark; survivors include a daughter, Diane Delahant; his brother, Raymond H., and two grandchildren.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville.