Reopening set for Maple Road Tops Markets after major renovations

Tops Friendly Markets has completed a multi-million dollar renovation of its largest of several Amherst locations and will celebrate the grand reopening March 8.

The store at 3980 Maple Road is the 21st Tops location recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, according to a news release.

The approximately 120,000-square-foot store includes new exterior paint with decorative awnings, energy-efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar-powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded self-checkouts, renovated restrooms and new interior décor.

Also added has been a dedicated space for students, like those at neighboring University at Buffalo, in the True Blue Café, according to store manager Jim Giambra.

