Optimism for a post-pandemic Buffalo

I totally agree with Frank, too, that I think it’s going to rebound relatively easily, and I also believe that we can’t be complacent. It gets back to the change management and the innovation that we started off this conversation with; we have to really tap into that.

Candace Johnson: I have to say that I’m actually very energized for the future. I am excited and anxious to sort of go with great guns. We’ve been recruiting. There’s a lot of talent out there, and there’s lots of opportunity here.

I think we’re going to have to work together more than we ever have before, especially with issues of diversity. Those of you that know me very well, I’m probably one of the most positive people you’re ever going to want to meet. It usually works well for me. I’m a very positive person about the future.

Lasting lessons

Wiley: John, how do you think we can use our strong sense of community to address some of the important economic and social issues that have come to the forefront since the beginning of the year?