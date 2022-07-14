Neighbors appear to have few qualms with Bills' stadium plans

Eric Matwijow's popular tailgate spot Hammer's Lot is right next to where the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be built on Abbott Road in Orchard Park, and while he has a few questions about the plans, he doesn't have major objections.

Many of his neighbors feel the same way.

The new stadium will likely change the footprint of Abbott Road, across the street from where the current stadium sits, spilling over to the corner of Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park.

The 242.5 acres of property for the new stadium and surrounding parking lots, planned for completion in time for the 2026 season, will abut Hammer’s Lot and the neighboring Buffalo Spine and Chiropractic on Abbott Road, as well as a few other residences and entities on the street.

It will also sit next door to Southwestern Boulevard’s O’Neill’s Stadium Inn restaurant and bar, Louie’s Texas Red Hots and LaGalleria event and banquet venue.

Legislators say they've been shut out of talks over community benefits in Bills stadium negotiations Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said County Executive Mark Poloncarz hasn't spoken with her for months, despite her repeated requests to meet and solicit input from community leaders who have recommendations on everything from stadium transportation and hiring diversity to youth athletics and apprenticeship programs.

None of their properties will need to be purchased or claimed for the $1.4 billion stadium to be constructed, according to the site plan released earlier this month.

“I’m just looking forward to four or five years from now when they have the stadium up and running,” said Matwijow, owner of Hammer’s Lot for 38 years.

During the last round of construction about a decade ago to renovate the current Bills stadium, built in 1972, Matwijow represented the neighborhood if anyone had concerns about the work going on and attended weekly meetings held with team representatives.

He said besides the extra traffic, dust and noise that comes with construction, he doesn’t see it affecting too many people or businesses around the stadium. Hammer’s Lot will be on the back end of the stadium, while just south on the Southwestern side of Abbott Road will be a large public plaza area at the main entrance.

Neighboring business owners and others in the area will get their chance to speak and express any concerns they have about the new stadium at Erie County’s "public scoping meeting" Thursday at the Bills' field house, where officials will present the map and overall plan that the organization is proposing for the stadium site.

On the idea board for a new Bills stadium: Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra-exclusive club' The mix of new amenities is expected to be available throughout the stadium and across price ranges. The level of luxury associated with each of those will vary widely. So will the costs.

The upcoming review process and environmental analysis – to include several months of study, mandated for any construction and development project under state law – will also be detailed. The meeting will start with an open house forum from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“Our community loves our Buffalo Bills. We have amazing people who come and tailgate and eat and drink at my establishment," said Joelle Janish, owner of Kettles pub, which is within walking distance to the stadium on Abbott Road but is not one of the properties that abuts it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Janish is thrilled with the stadium staying in Orchard Park and wishes it would be even bigger, with more seating capacity. Plans for the new 1.35-million-square-foot facility – designed by architectural firm Populous – call for a 62,000-seat stadium – that’s about 10,000 less seats than in the current Highmark Stadium.

She sees owning property around the stadium as an added bonus to being a business owner in Orchard Park. She owns four acres of land, including the Kettles’ building, on the west side of Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard.

Orchard Park Councilman Conor Flynn echoed that he has not heard much concern from neighbors about the new stadium project.

Expect a parking squeeze when the new Bills stadium opens For as much as a year, the old and new stadiums may be standing almost side by side until the state finishes tearing down the current Highmark Stadium, which will take six to eight months, Erie County officials said Friday.

The Town of Orchard Park has so far not been involved in the negotiations, but will now be considered an "interested and involved agency” in the environmental review process.

Flynn said he has organized a meeting with the county executive’s office to go over the environmental process with the Town Board. He has also proposed a new zoning code to apply to the area around the stadium that could allow for additional businesses to come. Right now, there are very few options for restaurants and lodging close to the venue.

The town’s opportunity be involved is long overdue, according to Supervisor Eugene Majchrzak, who said Orchard Park officials have not been asked for any input so far in the process.

“We don’t necessarily have to be attending certain meetings, but it would be nice every once in a while to get a communication letting us know where in the process they are, and when the town would be involved,” he said. “Just some communication, but we have not received any.”

The property for the stadium includes 55 acres of ECC land where the school's athletic fields and Jim Ball Stadium are located, but county officials said the college already plans to relocate its athletic facilities to the North Campus in Amherst, anyway. Another 40 acres of ECC parking lots may be temporarily affected during the construction process, as contractors will need a place to store equipment and supplies, keep the soil that is dug up and tap into sewer or utility connections.

According to the general plans, the layout of the proposed new facility is rotated 25 degrees from the current configuration, with a 100-foot security buffer around it – marked by big boulders – as now required by the NFL. Parking lots, paths and greenspace will radiate out from the stadium to the south and east, with a long strip of landscaped median and walkways extending to the southwestern corner of the site.

An auxiliary maintenance and equipment building will also be constructed on the property, taking up about 60,000 to 75,000 square feet of space.

Matwijow’s main issue with the site plan is where and how large that structure will be built. He’s concerned that if the building is erected too close to his property, it will contribute to snow drifts onto his parking lot. He’ll be at the meeting Thursday to express that concern.

“I’m not afraid to speak my mind, he said, “even if it gets me in trouble sometimes.”

Janish, meanwhile, is thinking big and hoping developers will bring to Orchard Park the kind of mixed-use, hotel, restaurant, bar and brewery and retail development that’s been popular around other new stadiums to make the area a destination and not just a sports venue. She’s already been approached by developers to sell her property.

“A nice atmosphere for gathering before and after the home games that will give people coming into our town a warm welcoming vibe,” she said.