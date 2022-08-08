Mindy Rich named Rich Products chairman

Rich Products' parent company, Rich Holdings, has named Melinda "Mindy" Rich as its new chairman, succeeding her husband, Robert E. Rich Jr.

Mindy Rich, 64, is only the third chairman in the 77-year history of the Buffalo-based food products company.

"I have the utmost pride in what our family name stands for and an even deeper desire to preserve and protect what my predecessors worked so hard to establish," Mindy Rich said.

Robert Rich Jr., 81, has shifted into the role of senior chairman. He served as chairman for 16 years, following the death of his father, Robert E. Rich Sr., in 2006.

Rich Products said the transition was the result of long-term succession planning.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to remaining a private, family-owned company," Robert Rich Jr. said. "This was a deep desire of our founder, my father, Robert E. Rich Sr."

Mindy Rich joined the company in 1985. She has held a variety of leadership roles, including vice chairman, executive vice president and member of the Rich Products board.

Rich Products generates about $4.5 billion in annual sales and has 12,500 employees worldwide, with its headquarters on Niagara Street.