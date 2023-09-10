The state has shut down Zetti's Pizza & Pasta in Amherst for failing to pay its taxes – again.

For the second time in seven months, the state Department of Taxation and Finance has seized the restaurant at Maple and Flint roads across from the University at Buffalo North Campus.

A tax agent abruptly closed the restaurant at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, as employees were preparing for the lunchtime rush, said James T. Rindfleisch, a representative with IRS Help Inc., a private firm that has worked with Zetti's owner John Fusco on financial matters since last fall.

An orange notice with the word "SEIZED" in block letters was affixed to the main entrance Saturday afternoon, next to a letter from the department dated Thursday.

The department one day earlier filed a $99,470 sales tax warrant against Zetti's Maple Inc., a corporation that shares an Eden address with Fusco, Erie County Clerk's Office records show.

The state in February had seized the restaurant for nonpayment of taxes, and Zetti's remained closed for a couple of weeks while Fusco and Rindfleisch tried to resolve the tax debt to the department's satisfaction. Rindfleisch said they were making progress on a problem he blamed largely on bookkeeping issues, and that is why the department's latest action caught them by surprise.

"The state made the decision on their own. And they have the authority to do that. We didn't feel it was appropriate," Rindfleisch said Saturday. Fusco declined an interview request, but gave Rindfleisch permission to speak to The Buffalo News on his behalf.

Zetti's has struggled with financial issues going back a decade, according to court and tax records.

The restaurant's first location was in the University Plaza in Amherst across from the UB South Campus, but it quickly expanded. By 2009, Zetti's had opened its second restaurant at Flint and Maple roads, and a third on Transit Road near the Eastern Hills Mall.

A fourth Zetti's opened in 2010 on Elmwood Avenue, near Bidwell Parkway, in Buffalo, followed by another on Lake Street in Hamburg.

The restaurant, which gained a following for its New York-style pizza, also offered made-to-order pasta dishes, subs and salads served in a casual environment.

However, the restaurants began to close one by one – first the location on Transit Road, followed by the University Plaza and Hamburg sites. In February 2014, Zetti's was evicted from its Elmwood Avenue home, The News reported, leaving only the location at 4621 Maple Road.

In January 2021, a federal district court judge in Buffalo fined Zetti's for failure to comply with a subpoena for business records issued by the U.S. Labor Department as part of an investigation into the restaurant's compliance with federal labor law.

Documents filed with the County Clerk's Office reveal a pair of state tax warrants filed against Fusco or various Zetti's corporate entities in the months leading up to the state seizure in February: $81,238 in March 2022 and $79,695 in September 2022.

Fusco lost all of the restaurant's perishable inventory during the two weeks it was closed as he worked out a resolution with the Department of Taxation and Finance, Rindfleisch said.

He said he couldn't get into specifics for privacy reasons, but Fusco made a down payment to get current on his 2023 taxes following the February seizure. And, Rindfleisch said, Fusco was working to get state approval on a repayment plan for his prior unpaid taxes.

Zetti's was allowed to reopen in March, but more warrants piled up: two totaling $99,793 filed in April, $6,516 on Aug. 30 and then the $99,470 on Wednesday. It is not clear how much Fusco has paid toward the sales tax warrants or precisely what he still owes to the state.

Zetti's also owes at least $27,700 in unpaid state unemployment insurance contributions and interest, according to Clerk's Office records.

Fusco paid off $20,023 he owed to the IRS in July to satisfy a debt dating to 2019, but faces $56,900 in federal tax liens for 2020 and 2021, the records show.

Fusco, in a March interview with Buffalo Business First that followed the reopening of his restaurant, took responsibility for his failure to document and pay off his taxes. He insisted the restaurant is profitable, but said he struggled to get caught up on unfiled tax returns and to stay on top of his paperwork.

On Thursday morning, Fusco called Rindfleisch as the state tax agent was ordering the restaurant shut down.

Rindfleisch described his client as frustrated by the latest seizure. He said he and Fusco believed they were making progress in recent months, especially considering the length of time represented in Zetti's tax obligations, but the state didn't agree.

"There's complexity to it, and some things can't just be rushed," Rindfleisch said.

A Taxation and Finance spokesman did not immediately respond to an email Saturday, but told the UB Spectrum in February that seizure is a last resort in these cases.

“Even at that point, we will work with business owners to allow them to reopen as soon as possible. But it does require the business to make a good faith effort to address tax debts,” department spokesman Ryan Cleveland told the student publication then.

On Saturday, Fusco met with Rindfleisch to discuss his options for the restaurant moving forward.

"I mean, the state would like full payment in order to reopen the door," Rindfleisch said. "And that's something certainly that is being explored at this point, whether it can be ascertained. But that's up to Mr. Fusco."