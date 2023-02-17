Douglas Development Corp. won the right to build up to five stories for part of its controversial Elmwood-Bidwell project on Wednesday, overcoming opposition from a few Elmwood Village neighbors to win five critical variances from the Green Code that it needed in order to add another floor to the redevelopment venture.

More than a half-dozen residents of the trendy Buffalo neighborhood in Buffalo turned out at the Zoning Board of Appeals to object to the request by Douglas Jemal's company, which sought to add a fifth floor to the previously approved four-story building..

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

"The residents have done enough. We’ve been cooperative," said John A. Delgatto of Bidwell Parkway. "This project is out of control."

Delgatto said he supported the initial plan, but complained that there's been too much uncertainty surrounding the recent changes to the project.

"I’ve become very skeptical about the process and this particular project," said Delgatto, a retired commercial real estate broker who said he lives about 400 feet from the project site. "There’s been many, many misunderstandings, lack of transparency and unintentional errors. There are numerous unanswered questions and concerns."

Attorney Lindsey Haubenreich, representing Jemal, acknowledged that the board received "a lot of comments in opposition" to it. But she also said the company and its architects engaged in "significant community outreach," and have a lot of support.

"This is a controversial project in the Elmwood Village, and it is pretty unusual to get support for these types of projects," she said.

Jemal's vice president, Paul Millstein, took responsibility.

"I’ll be the first to admit, when we were first here several months ago, we were unprepared," he said. "We’ve been catching up. These were honest mistakes that happened. But over the past couple of months, we have drilled down seriously. We changed midstream. We’re guilty of that. This is embarrassing. This is uncomfortable. This is not what Douglas and I want to do with our time."

Jemal won approval in August 2021 for a $15 million project at 976 Elmwood that entailed restoration and renovation of eight vacant one- and two-story buildings along Elmwood Avenue, Bidwell and Potomac Avenue, with construction of a new apartment building in back. Plans for the 38,852-square-foot complex called for 34 apartments with 50 beds, and six-ground-floor storefronts.

But when its contractors got inside the structures and began work, they quickly discovered how much the older buildings had deteriorated, and how much extra expense would be required.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The job went from a very simple to a very complicated, challenging project," Millstein said, citing a 28% jump in construction costs, plus higher interest rates. "The buildings were in horrible shape. The facades behind these structures were not salvageable."

So they redesigned the plan to add another floor and 16 more units, for a total of 50 apartments, to generate more income and offset the higher costs. That brought the height up to 65 feet – seven feet higher than previously planned.

The revised plan and request for new variances was met with some hostility when the developer presented it to neighbors in January. So they modified it again, reducing the unit count slightly to 48 apartments with 62 beds, while lowering the roof height to 61 feet by trimming one foot each off the height of four of the floors. That means it is now a difference of three feet.

"Not everyone is going to be happy with the changes, but this is the result of a lot of intensive feedback," Haubenreich said.

Elsewhere, though, a one-story section was increased to five, and back down to three stories behind a house on Bidwell, while a 1.5-story portion that was raised to five floors is now down to four. A "green wall" was also introduced where windows were removed along a rear facade.

"There have been a number of design changes," Haubenreich said, while also noting that the historic facades are still being preserved.

"

Kathleen L. Piske, also of Bidwell, said it is not just the additional maximum height, but also the increases in height for other portions of the project, and the impacts those will have on the neighbors.

"This is actually somebody’s backyard. I’m that somebody," she said.

The developer plans to address the lack of parking through various incentives to encourage people not to need or use cars, as well as through a shuttle to parking at the nearby Richardson-Olmsted Complex, secure bicycle storage and coordination with the city to free up more on-street parking in the area.

Opponents also complained about straying from the Green Code after so much effort to create it.

"This is too much. We already bent over backwards for one variance, and we don’t want anymore," said Dorothea Braemer of Ashland. "I think we need to stick to the Green Code. If we keep bending over backwards to please developers, then there’s no vision anymore, and Buffalo is not what it could be."