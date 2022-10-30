Young Development targets new $17M apartment project in Lancaster

Fresh off the success of its Edgewater Apartment Homes community in Lancaster, Young Development is moving forward with a smaller new residential project a couple of miles away that will add another 50 units to the suburban town's mix.

Young is working on plans for its new Edgewater East, featuring five new two-story buildings on a 5-acre plot that the developer has under contract. The site at 6026 Broadway, at Pavement Road, is located in front of Clover Management's Lancaster Commons senior complex and across from Lancaster Country Club. It's already properly zoned for the project, which will be similar in design to Young's Town Center Apartments at 4800 Transit Road.

"We're excited about that project," said Joseph Young, regional property manager and son of company founder Bryan Young. "They're going to be high, high-end units."

Engineered by Carmina Wood Design, the new $17 million project will include 10 apartments in each building, each with an attached garage and either direct ground-floor entry or a second-floor walkup for the upper units. The mix features one bedroom units averaging 875 square feet, two-bedroom units ranging from 1,150 to 1,200 square feet, and three-bedroom apartments of 1,250 to 1,350 square feet.

Not counting the property purchase and site work, Young said the firm is spending about $240,000 per apartment on the project. Rents will average about $1,575 for the one-bedrooms, $1,840 to $2,100 for two-bedrooms and $2,000 to $2,360 for the three-bedrooms.

The developer is working with Carmina and Lancaster town officials to ensure the project will meet requirements, although Young said it will still need "a couple of variances." He said he expects to gain municipal approval by year's end, with construction starting next spring and completion 12 months later.

Young Development previously constructed the larger Edgewater project at 5820-5828 Broadway, at the intersection of Bowen Road, with a total of 235 units. It was built in two phases in the last few years, and has high occupancy, Young said.

That justified the expansion project now being proposed, and also offers the scale to handle the new units out of the existing Edgewater office, which already has a property manager and leasing agent. "It makes sense to put another 50 units into that office," Young said.

The new project also fits with Young's focus on developing along primary roads with high visibility.

The firm's other projects have included the $75 million Midtown Apartments mixed-use development with more than 360 apartments and retail space at 6386 Transit in Cheektowaga, the Park Lane Villas North and South in West Seneca, Fox Trace East Apartments in West Seneca, and the Woodside Villas on Transit in Depew.