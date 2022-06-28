Young Development pursues two projects in Cheektowaga

Bryan Young has high hopes for residential living on Transit Road.

The founder and CEO of Young Development has a pair of apartment projects underway in Cheektowaga that will add 430 units.

The firm is constructing its Town Center Apartments, bringing 70 townhome-style apartments to 4800 Transit Road, just north of French Road. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range in size from 900 square feet to 1,450 square feet, with rents of $1,412 to $2,400 per month.

Young has completed its first two five-unit buildings, and rented all 10, with plans to add about 10 units a month to finish the $15 million project by Dec. 1. The remaining six buildings will feature 10 units in each.

Meanwhile, work is underway with its $75 million Midtown Apartments, a 360-unit apartment complex at 6386 Transit, which is expected to open in spring 2023, and be completed within 36 months. The firm recently received municipal approvals to start work, and now hopes to finish its 5,000-square-foot clubhouse by Thanksgiving, with a yoga studio, a workout facility, a coffee bar and a conference room.

The first phase of apartment construction includes four 36-unit, four-story buildings, with the first one slated for completion by August 2023. Each will include 10 garages, with electric vehicle charging stations. Two 10-unit townhome buildings are also planned for the first phase, with an attached garage and separate entry for each unit, and vehicle charging available through the garages.

The second phase will add four more 36-unit buildings and two five-unit buildings.

"There's nothing quite like what we're doing in Western New York," Young said, adding that rents and unit sizes at Midtown will be similar to those at Town Center.

The family-owned company is also expanding in Southwest Florida, where it just finished a $105 million project called The Palms at Cape Coral that it will begin leasing on Aug. 1, and will be starting on The Oaks, another $75 million project in Cape Coral, within the next 18 months.

In all, that's more than $270 million in development between the two regions. By contrast, the firm had $11 million in projects in 2021.

“The past year has brought tremendous growth for Young Development,” Young said. "It's the busiest we've been."

