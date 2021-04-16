Young Development project on Transit awaits Zoning Board review

Attorney Sean Hopkins, arguing for Young, wrote in the application the variances are needed to create and develop the five parcels, and to obtain the financing for the project. Otherwise, Young would have to replace the for-sale town houses with more apartments.

Hopkins also wrote that the project "will be an enhancement to the relevant portion of the Transit Road corridor" and "will improve the character of the neighborhood."

The proposal, which had previously been tabled by the town Zoning Board of Appeals after a public hearing, will come back for review on April 21.

Also before the ZBA, Lori and Ron Testani want to demolish the current building for Five Star Automotive – which their engineer termed "woefully inadequate" – and replace it with a larger, facility on the property.

The existing building has been in place for almost 40 years and can't "support a modern state-of-the-art automotive repair facility," wrote Michael Metzger of Metzger Civil Engineering.

Plans by Metzger call for a 6,500-square-foot car repair garage at 2804 Union Road, across from Bennett, with 10 service bays. The 0.64-acre site – a former gas station that was remediated – would also include 30 parking spaces, plus four spots for car sales display.