The father-and-son team of Young Development is taking aim at another project in West Seneca, seeking to bring 55 residential units to the southwest corner of Transit and Schultz roads.

The Elma-based development firm is proposing to construct the Springs at West Seneca, with a cluster of five 10-unit apartment buildings and one five-unit apartment building.

The project would be located on 4.1 acres of mostly vacant land at 391 Schultz and 2852 Transit, just north of Dyke Road, on property that Young is acquiring from Harvey Strassburg and the estate of Beverly Strassburg. That's near other Young projects, and close to the company's home base of operations.

"We love this site because it's located in West Seneca where Young Development has scale of operations," said Joe Young. "We also love the visibility and drive-by leasing activity we will receive from being directly on Transit."

According to plans by Carmina Wood Design and architect Daryl Martin of Orchard Park, each of the larger buildings would include two one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom units. The apartments would range in size from 805 square feet to 1,450 square feet, with an average of 1,100 square feet. Each unit will have its own separate entry and attached garage.

Rents will average about $1.80 per square foot, or $1,449 to $2,610 per month – similar to Young's Town Center Apartments at 4800 Transit and Midtown Apartments at 6386 Transit.

Two single-family homes would be demolished to enable the project, whose total cost has not yet been determined. All six buildings would be two stories in height, or 33 feet tall, and would include one attached garage per unit, while the five-unit building would also have six additional garages.

Along with additional surface parking, the project would include a total of 143 parking spaces. Driveways would access the site from both streets.

A little less than half of the site needs to be rezoned. The developer also needs a density variance, as town code allows only 35 housing units on a lot of that size.