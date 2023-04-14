Richard Gold and his longtime M&T Bank colleague Rene Jones faced a monumental task in 2017.

They were tapped to lead M&T following the death of chairman and CEO Robert Wilmers, who had become synonymous with the Buffalo-based bank over the course of decades.

Jones was named chairman and CEO, and Gold was named president and chief operating officer. Amid the sudden change, Gold said there was no talk of deviating from the community banking model that had fueled M&T's success under Wilmers' leadership since 1983.

"A lot of the challenge was really communication, just getting out there talking to the employee base and our customers and giving them a sense of comfort the legacy Bob built is so damn strong and it's just never going to atrophy," he said. "That's something particularly in Western New York that the community wanted to hear.

"Bob was just revered in Western New York and beyond, we needed to ensure that people understood that his legacy would continue to endure, and that our responsibility was to make sure that it endured," he said.

Gold feels M&T has upheld that pledge, more than five years since the leadership transition. Now Gold, 62, is retiring. He feels confident about the position the bank is in, he wants to create space for other leaders to grow, and he looks forward to enjoying some other things in life.

M&T has grown exponentially since Gold arrived in 1989 and began climbing the ranks. The M&T he joined had about $6 billion in assets and 2,500 employees; today, it has $200 billion in assets and 23,000 employees. Last year, the bank extended its footprint throughout the Northeast, after acquiring Connecticut-based People's United Financial.

But Gold insists that in fundamental ways, M&T has not changed. Despite its vastly larger size, he said, "you can still see the essence of who we are, the underpinnings of commitment to that purpose and the values and to the communities we serve. And that's a feat."

"To not lose the essence of who we are is so critically important, because the essence of who we are is the differentiation we count on to allow us to compete with organizations, many of which are 10 times the size of us," he said.

The Long Island native and East Amherst resident is loyal to M&T, right down to the gray socks adorned with the bank's logo that he wore to a recent interview. His devotion comes from spending nearly 34 years at M&T and building relationships through his affable style.

Gold held a variety of management roles at M&T, including in retail banking, business banking, mortgage, consumer lending, marketing and as chief risk officer. He was named a vice chairman in 2014.

As he steps away from serving as president and COO, Gold reflected on lessons he has learned:

The impact of acquiring People's: "We have as great a franchise from Richmond, Va., to Portland, Maine, as anyone in that corridor has. We can go up against anybody.

"And luckily for us, in that same corridor, something just south of 25% of the country's [gross domestic product] is generated."

Employee input. Even as the bank has grown substantially, he said, the bank has strived to ensure employees are heard. Gold said Wilmers embodied that idea.

"Bob could be on the phone with a teller or Senator [Chuck] Schumer and you wouldn't know the difference," he said. "He treated everyone as if they had something to offer."

"And I think we've worked very hard in the 5½ years since Bob's passing to make sure that as big as we've gotten, we haven't abandoned that notion that every single voice around here matters."

How he and Jones have shared leadership duties: "We have complementary skills. My natural tendency is to focus inward in the organization, making sure we're operating on a sturdy foundation, making sure that the culture is real. If [the culture] is just tacked up on a breakroom wall, we're in trouble. We have to live it every day. I tend to spend most of my energy on those sort of things.

"Rene is very focused on creating the vision for the bank, where we're going, making sure our connectivity with the outside world is well established, that he is representing the bank well to all sorts of constituencies."

His love for teaching at the University at Buffalo's School of Management: Gold is delighted when students from years ago will approach him and repeat something he taught them.

"That's pretty awesome you can have an impact on someone else in a way that is deliberate and sure to make them better at whatever they do."

M&T's growth through acquisitions: When Gold arrived at M&T, the bank was in the midst of a wave of acquisitions, repeatedly taking the complex steps necessary to complete the deals.

"During that period of time in the history of our industry, it was very much believed you either grew by acquisition or you were acquired," Gold said. "And we worked hard to be on the receiving end of that equation."

The Wilmers legacy: "The strategic underpinning of everything that we continue to do is based in Bob's philosophy that in order for the bank to succeed, the communities we support have to succeed," he said.

"Our undying commitment to the communities that we serve – you name them, everywhere from Altoona, Pa., to Buffalo to Baltimore – wherever we do business, we're committed to those communities. And that was Bob through and through."

What others say about him: Richard Hunt, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, said Gold always came prepared while serving on the trade group's board for over a decade.

"He was always very frugal – and I say that positively – whether it was his own personal money or M&T's money, or as a member of the board of directors of the Consumer Bankers Association," Hunt said. "He was OK to spend money, he just had to make sure it was spent wisely. We put him on our audit committee for that very reason."

Hunt said when Gold spoke, "people certainly took notice. He's as close to a George Bailey-type banker as you can get. He's what you would term a boring banker – and again, that's a positive attribute he had. He never did anything risky, and I understand that's been years of legacy at M&T with Bob Wilmers, as well. But throughout that bank they had that same mentality, of being boring bankers to serve their customers."

"M&T was never flashy, and neither is Rich Gold," Hunt said.

Michael Zabel, a longtime public relations official at M&T who left in 2021, said Gold was a "huge advocate" for developing talent at the bank, and had a knack for supporting managers' growth.

"He had a tremendous ability to help give direction to managers and leaders, to help develop their ability to develop their own team, by providing feedback that was understandable and actionable," Zabel said. "On numerous occasions, Rich was a valuable source of advice and experience that helped me as a manager."

Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said Gold "has the kind of leadership style that makes you want to spend as much time as you can with him. He always asks insightful questions and is an amazing listener. He genuinely cares about people and what their role is in making things happen."

Ananth Iyer, dean of the UB School of Management, said having the president and COO of the only Buffalo-based Fortune 500 company "share his industry knowledge and experience has been a tremendous, one-of-a-kind learning experience for our students."

What's next for him and what he will miss most: Gold said he will continue to teach, serve on boards – including M&T and Highmark New York – stay active in the community, and improve his golf game. But some things will be hard to replace.

"I don't know that I'll ever feel the sense of unity and camaraderie with a group of high-quality people like I get to experience every day around here," he said. "Whatever is in store for me down the road, it probably won't feel that way, and I'll miss that."