Yellow, the financially troubled trucking company, has shuttered its operations, including a distribution center in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based company had an estimated 30,000 employees nationwide, including about 22,000 represented by the Teamsters union. The union said it was notified that the company will file for bankruptcy.

On Monday, Yellow's large distribution center on Milens Road was inactive. Trailers blocked entrances to the property. Dozens of trucks were parked at the site. Signs posted on the gate notified customers and employees that operations had ended as of noon Sunday.

The shutdown impacts about 300 Teamsters-represented employees at Yellow in Tonawanda, as well as the New Penn and Holland regional terminals in Cheektowaga, said George Harrigan, principal officer with Teamsters Local 449. Yellow owns New Penn and Holland.

The complete number of jobs impacted, including those not represented by the Teamsters, was not available Monday. A Yellow representative did not return a message to comment.

“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising," said Sean O'Brien, the Teamsters' general president in a statement. "Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry."

Yellow received a $700 million loan from the federal government three years ago amid the pandemic, in exchange for a 30% equity stake.

"We knew that Yellow had been in trouble with their finances," Harrigan said. "We'd been quite concerned for some time. It just came to fruition."

The shutdown is a blow for Yellow's employees, some of whom had been with the company - as well as Roadway, which merged with Yellow in 2009 - for 20 or 30 years. "Some of our members, that's the only employer they've ever known," Harrigan said.

The union is working on setting up a job fair for the affected employees, to connect them with other unionized employers in the region, Harrigan said. "That's the most important job we have right now, is trying to transition those employees who lost their jobs to other companies within the union."

Yellow specialized in "less-than-truckload" shipments, which refers to carrying shipments from more than one customer in the same trailer. The shutdown will force customers to shift their shipments to other carriers.

"The freight is always going to be there, so whatever freight Yellow was getting, that's not going to change," said Michael Wach, a retired Teamster who formerly headed a union local that represented freight workers. "Yellow's just not going to be the carrier."

Former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight, experts say, noting that Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.

The Tonawanda center's total workforce consisted mainly of drivers, but also included mechanics, dock workers and clerks.

"It's going to have a pretty big impact locally," Wach said. The sprawling Tonawanda site, south of the Youngmann Memorial Highway, was instrumental to Yellow's operations, for dispersing freight to other locations.

Some other trucking companies have also shut down their operations in the Buffalo Niagara region over the years, including New England Motor Freight, Roadway, Red Star and Consolidated Freightways.

Reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week, as the company saw customers leave in large numbers, according to the Wall Street Journal and FreightWaves. And the company reportedly stopped freight pickups earlier in the week.

The bankruptcy preparation reports came out just days after Yellow averted a strike from the Teamsters, which represents Yellow’s 22,000 unionized workers, amid heated contract negotiations. On July 23, a pension fund agreed to extend health benefits for workers at two Yellow Corp. operating companies, avoiding a planned walkout. The fund gave Yellow “30 days to pay its bills,” notably $50 million that Yellow failed to pay the Central States Health and Welfare Fund earlier in the month.

Yellow has racked up hefty bills over the years. As of late March, Yellow had an outstanding debt of about $1.5 billion. Of that, $729.2 million was owed to the federal government.

The government loan is due in September 2024. As of March, Yellow had made $54.8 million in interest payments and repaid just $230 million of the principal owed, according to government documents.

Yellow handled an average of 49,000 shipments per day in 2022 according to Satish Jindel, president of transportation and logistics firm SJ Consulting. On Friday, he estimated that number was down to between 10,000 and 15,000 daily shipments.

Yellow’s prices have historically been the cheapest compared to other carriers, Jindel said.

“That’s why they obviously were not making money,” he added. “And while there is capacity with the other LTL carriers to handle the diversions from Yellow, it will come at a high price for (current shippers and customers) of Yellow.”

News wire services contributed to this report.