Yellow Corp. plans to close two trucking terminals in Cheektowaga and combine their operations at a location in the Town of Tonawanda.

The trucking company notified the state Department of Labor that it will close its New Penn and Holland regional carrier locations, on Transit Road next to the Thruway exchange, on May 28. Their operations will be combined with a larger Yellow distribution center on Milens Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

The impact on local jobs has not yet been disclosed. According to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor, the two Cheektowaga terminals employ a total of 120 workers. But Yellow said "many of our impacted Buffalo employees will be presented with other local Yellow opportunities," so it is not clear how many layoffs will result from the terminals closing.

"In 2022, we communicated this change to our local employees and continue to discuss with them opportunities available at the larger facility," Yellow said in a statement.

"Buffalo will continue to be an important hub for Yellow," the company continued. "We have a strong Buffalo employee base that serves our customers well, and we remain committed to ensuring excellent customer service in Buffalo and elsewhere both throughout and after the completion of our One Yellow enterprise transformation."

One Yellow is an initiative of the Kansas-based company that has included cost cutting, consolidation of brands and the closing of some facilities.

An official with Teamsters Local 449 did not respond to messages to comment on Yellow's plans for the Buffalo area. Nationally, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in mid February pushed back against revised change-of-operations notifications sent to the union earlier that month.

"The Teamsters are done making concessions and we will not be pushed around," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said. "Our focus rests solely on protecting our members. If Yellow management gets in the way of that, we will go after this company with everything we've got."