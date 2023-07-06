Buffalo’s quite familiar with the Ride for Roswell. This summer, there will be another ride with proceeds benefitting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center but it will be on the water.

The Buffalo Yacht Club will host the inaugural Sail for Roswell regatta and gala dinner on Friday and Saturday.

The event will kick off on Friday with an exhibition sail in front of the Buffalo Yacht Club, featuring area high school sailing teams from Buffalo Seminary, Canisius, City Honors, Kenmore West, Nardin Academy, Nichols School, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. Then a charity regatta will take place the next day, followed by a Saturday evening gala dinner to include both silent and live auctions and entertainment.

Tom Lewin, event chair and cancer survivor, underwent treatment at Roswell Park, inspiring the owner of Lewin Real Estate and longtime Buffalo Yacht Club member to organize this event as a fundraiser for the center. The charity regatta concept was last done by the club in 2015 and it benefited the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.