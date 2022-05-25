Wyoming County health system names its next CEO

Wyoming County Community Health System has found its next CEO.

The health system on Wednesday announced that David Kobis, a longtime health care executive and management consultant, will start May 31 in the top role, which runs a 62-bed hospital and 138-bed nursing home in Warsaw, along with several outpatient offices.

Kobis, who was born in Buffalo and raised in East Aurora, for the last three years has consulted with health systems and organizations across the country, specializing in rural health and distressed hospitals.

Prior to that, Kobis held several executive roles, including president of Fatima Hospital in Providence, R.I., chief integration officer at Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut and chief operating officer at Cortland Regional Medical Center. Before those roles, he was chief operating officer at Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.

Kobis will succeed Joseph L. McTernan, who died Jan. 24 after a brief illness. McTernan, 44, joined the health system in August 2019 and led the health system, with a payroll of just under 500 workers, through the significant challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WCCHS said Kobis has spent more than a decade working with rural health care organizations. His work has included financial turnarounds for distressed hospitals, the expansion of dental services in underserved rural communities and the development of provider recruitment strategies.

"Dave's extensive experience in health care, particularly in rural hospital situations, qualifies him for the position of the chief executive officer at WCCHS," said Richard Kosmerl, president of the health system's Board of Managers. "His leadership will be a key factor as we continue to navigate and then recover from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and will then set us in a great position to move forward and continue to provide outstanding health care services to the citizens of our county and our neighboring region."

The health system said Kobis has strong ties to the area, having spent more than 30 years in Western New York.

Kobis received his degree in business administration from the University of Richmond and Master of Business Administration from the Ohio State University.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

