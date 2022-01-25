Wyoming County health system CEO, 44, dies: 'He was a good find for a small county,' board leader says

In the role, McTernan brought his career experience that started as a paramedic in New York City and then moved into hospital administration. That included 12 years in an administrative role at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and nearly eight years at Trinitas Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., where he advanced from senior director of community and clinical services to vice president of special operations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"He came in and went right to work and being a New Yorker, it was his first experience out here in Western New York and he adapted very well to the community," Kosmerl said.

Not too long after taking the helm, McTernan, the health system and world were confronted with a pandemic that, over the last two years, has exhausted the health care industry.

Kosmerl said McTernan provided a "strong leadership voice" during the pandemic and was key in securing the necessary personal protective equipment for the health system's 62-bed hospital and 138-bed skilled nursing facility.

+2 Hochul pledges support for rural hospitals struggling with Covid "We've come a long way," Hochul said, noting vaccines, booster shots and testing are more available.

During a visit to the hospital about a month ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul, in which she pledged support for rural hospitals, McTernan said the health system was facing pressure in finding qualified staff members to provide relief to the beleaguered employees who remained.