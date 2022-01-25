Wyoming County health system CEO, 44, dies: 'He was a good find for a small county,' board leader says

Wyoming County Community Health System CEO Joseph L. McTernan was at work as recently as Thursday and even squeezed in a conversation on his way home to review the agenda for a board meeting.
"He was in good shape, talking, laughing," Rich Kosmerl, president of the health system's board of managers, recalled of that conversation Thursday with McTernan.
McTernan, 44, called in sick Friday and died early Monday morning, following what the Warsaw-based health system called a "brief illness." At the family's request, Kosmerl said he was "not at liberty to talk about what the causes were."
The news shocked the health system's board, county officials and the organization's payroll of just under 500 employees, who saw McTernan lead the small, county-owned system through the significant challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"He's going to be missed by myself and the board and many, many people in the hospital and the health community out here," Kosmerl said. "He was a good find for a small county."
McTernan, a native of Rockland County downstate, had the qualifications and professionalism the health system's board was looking for when they brought him on in August 2019. In the months ahead, he worked closely with retiring CEO Donald T. Eichenauer to learn the system and ease the transition, before McTernan officially took over as CEO in January 2020.
In the role, McTernan brought his career experience that started as a paramedic in New York City and then moved into hospital administration. That included 12 years in an administrative role at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and nearly eight years at Trinitas Medical Center in Elizabeth, N.J., where he advanced from senior director of community and clinical services to vice president of special operations.
"He came in and went right to work and being a New Yorker, it was his first experience out here in Western New York and he adapted very well to the community," Kosmerl said.
Not too long after taking the helm, McTernan, the health system and world were confronted with a pandemic that, over the last two years, has exhausted the health care industry.
Kosmerl said McTernan provided a "strong leadership voice" during the pandemic and was key in securing the necessary personal protective equipment for the health system's 62-bed hospital and 138-bed skilled nursing facility.
During a visit to the hospital about a month ago by Gov. Kathy Hochul, in which she pledged support for rural hospitals, McTernan said the health system was facing pressure in finding qualified staff members to provide relief to the beleaguered employees who remained.
That day, McTernan described the past 21 months of the pandemic as "a period of endurance, perseverance and, also, a great level of innovation."
With the loss of McTernan, the health system said its senior leadership team is handling business and day-to-day operations in the near term.
Kosmerl expects the board will discuss the next steps at its meeting Tuesday night, including authorizing a search to find McTernan's successor.
McTernan is survived by his wife and four children, all 6 years old or younger, according to a GoFundMe created to help cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser's description called McTernan "a loving father, dedicated colleague and wonderful human being."
