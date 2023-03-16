A second lawsuit is challenging the state's rollout of legal cannabis sales – this time from a group that wants the state to open the licensing process to all potential applicants.

A coalition including big cannabis companies, dispensary hopefuls and a medical cannabis physician has filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Albany accusing the state's Office of Cannabis Management of unconstitutional overreach and wants it to immediately open up the application process for recreational cannabis dispensaries to all.

The Coalition for Access to Regulated & Safe Cannabis filed the lawsuit Thursday. So far, the state has only opened applications for retail licenses to people, or those close to them, who have been convicted of a cannabis-related crime. Applicants also had to have a significant presence in New York State and show that they have successfully run a business.

Members of the coalition said they planned to seek dispensaries when the first licensing window opened in New York State. They include such large, out-of-state cannabis chains as Acreage Holdings, PharmaCann, Green Thumb Industries and Curaleaf; as well as California and Brooklyn-based applicants and a medical cannabis practitioner in Westchester.

Recreational cannabis sales are on hold in Western New York because of another lawsuit involving Michigan company Variscite NY One, which says it was improperly kept out of the lottery to gain a CAURD license because it's based outside the state. It listed Western New York and four other regions as its preferred place to do business, so sales have been on hold there while the courts decide that case.

The latest lawsuit cites language in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that says the first round of adult-use dispensary licensing "should be opened for all applicants at the same time.” The lawsuit argues that the restrictions it placed on the first round of licensing are outside the OCM's legal authority and it wants the CAURD license declared unconstitutional.

The coalition also wants the state to pursue civil injunctions against all unlicensed cannabis shops.