For five seasons more than two decades ago, Buffalo had a second pro football team – the Destroyers – in the indoor Arena Football League, which ultimately folded in 2003.

Now, the Arena Football League, which went bankrupt after the 2019 season, is trying to come back, with hopes of placing teams in 16 cities. Could Buffalo be one of them?

Officials from the league won't say yet whether franchise cities have been chosen or if they're still under consideration.

They've only said that teams in the new league will likely be in cities that have previously had an Arena team during the league's over 30-year run. That's more than 50 cities, both in some of the biggest U.S. markets and midsize and smaller markets.

So, for the moment, Buffalo has not emerged as a destination on the AFL's shortlist or one with a potential owner with the means and interest. But there are professionals with experience in minor league professional football who believe it could work here.

“Buffalo is just a good market when it comes to having fun,” said Rochester businessman Bob Bartosiewicz, who 15 years ago put together a group that included Hall of Fame Bills running back Thurman Thomas to try to bring an Arena league developmental team to Buffalo. “And the professional football fans in Buffalo are outstanding. I think it would be wonderful for Western New York.”

But there is one challenge that looms over the new Arena league above all others: Surviving over the long term – something that a handful of previous minor league professional football leagues have all tried and failed to do.

The most well-known of them – the USFL and XFL, both spring outdoor leagues – have attempted comebacks over the past two years after their original incarnations went defunct. The XFL is on its third incarnation, this time run by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and opened play over the weekend. The USFL season kicks off April 15.

Financial stability at the ownership level will be key to whether the Arena Football League – which features fast-paced, eight-on-eight action on an arena-sized field – can make it as it embarks on a second run, starting in April 2024.

"There has been an overwhelming influx of attention and inquires about owning an AFL franchise," Anthony Rossi, president of the league’s board of directors, told The News. "The league will provide ongoing support for all its owners to ensure successful execution."

John Cimperman, a longtime sports marketer and owner of 42 North Brewing Co., helped build the Destroyers brand working as a consultant for team owner, the late Mark Hamister.

He believes the league would benefit from coming to football-hungry markets like Buffalo, and the team could be successful if it took some cues from the energetic and fun atmosphere created by the indoor professional lacrosse team in the city.

“I think, as demonstrated by the Bandits, Buffalo could support and would be a good market for these smaller leagues,” Cimperman said. “While this market could not support a Major League Baseball team, because there is not enough people and corporate dollars, I think Buffalo is ripe for these kind of minor leagues.”

But Hamister's experience was not a profitable one. He lost more than $5 million on the club over its last two seasons in Buffalo and had to sell the Destroyers.

And a Buffalo AFL team playing at KeyBank Center would have to compete with the Bandits, as well a potential Buffalo Sabres' playoff run, for arena space.

Making AFL work

The AFL will be led by Force 1 Sports and Entertainment, which purchased the rights to the league in January and looks to use a more modern-day business model with a focus on streaming, technology, sports betting, fan engagement and virtual reality, Rossi said.

"They'll need a creative spin," Bartosiewicz said. “You just can’t recycle the same old thing."

Essential for any successful team in the league will be garnering the support of corporate sponsors, getting fans to buy in and go to the games and marketing players with big names and local flavor.

“I would think the interest in Buffalo would be there provided the planning was right,” said Buffalo football fan Gary Cobb, a meat plant worker, who has run a Buffalo Destroyers Museum out of his home and online since 2010.

In Buffalo, a team owner would also need to create a lasting relationship with the host arena owner and find a way to fairly share revenues. Cimperman said the University at Buffalo’s Alumni Arena with just under 7,000 seats could potentially be a more right-sized venue for AFL games.

“It’s just going to be critical that wherever these teams play that they have a really strong partnership with the venue owner,” Cimperman said. “They can’t simply be a tenant.”

What went wrong the first time around

The AFL reached as many as 19 teams as late as 2007, but between 1987 and 2018, every year at least one team folded, relocated or changed names, so stability was never part of the equation.

In Buffalo, some say Hamister, who died at 69 in August 2021, lost focus on the Destroyers while trying to buy the Sabres in 2002. He also owned the AFL’s Rochester and Cincinnati franchises, both of which shut down operations following the 2003 season. By 2004, Hamister sold all of his remaining Destroyers shares to a group in Columbus, where the team moved and eventually met its demise after four additional seasons.

The Destroyers' season ticket base of more than 12,000 in 1999 was the largest in the league. But attendance substantially dropped after the team lost 21 of its first 22 games and the Destroyers recorded a 23-51 record, never winning a playoff game over their five seasons in Buffalo.

“He was trying to run all of his teams and then with his bid for the Sabres, I think that took too much out of his cash flow,” Cobb said. “And if you don’t win, people aren’t going to spend money to come see your team.”

Cimperman said Hamister was focused and passionate about the Destroyers, despite his bid for the Sabres, who were eventually purchased by Rochester businessman Tom Golisano, but by 2003 all the buzz in the city that was established for the Destroyers had dissipated.

Buffalo flirted with af2 team

Buffalo was awarded an arenafootball2 franchise in 2008, but when Bartosiewicz began to look further into getting the team, he didn’t like what he was seeing.

His group had put a $40,000 deposit down on a team, but the league was becoming unstable and the group that included Thomas decided to pass on the opportunity, he said.

Bartosiewicz, 60, was also the majority owner of an indoor football team from 2006 to ’10 in Rochester.

One of the people he spoke with was former Bills lineman Will Wolford, who was the majority owner of the Louisville Fire of af2 from 2001 to ’08. By 2009, af2 suspended operations and then was disbanded.

What’s next

Cimperman said the AFL may prioritize bringing teams to second-tier markets that have a passionate football fan base. For him, that’s places like Buffalo, as well as Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Bartosiewicz has not heard of any AFL ownership groups forming in Buffalo, but if there is one, he’d be interested in getting involved.

The key for anyone getting into owning a team at this level is to do it as a hobby and not have the expectation of making money, he said. Ten years ago, the estimated buy in for an AFL team was $75,000 to $150,000. That price has likely jumped significantly.

He lost more than $2.5 million in five years of owning the Rochester Raiders but "still loved it" and relishes the Continental Indoor Football League championship his team won in 2007.

“Put it this way, it’s the best two and a half million dollars I ever lost," he said.