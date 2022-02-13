Workforce & Economy: How two big banks are cautiously planning to bring workers back

The push to bring more employees back to the office has faced its share of hurdles.
M&T Bank was gearing up to bring back nonbranch employees at least three days a week by mid-January. Then the bank modified that plan to just one day a week.
M&T paused that idea in the face of the Omicron variant. Now, with cases dropping, the bank is ready to bring more workers back, starting March 7.
KeyBank, which has a big Western New York presence, also intended to bring employees back to its offices in early January, but slowed those plans as Omicron raged.
Key has given nonbranch workers the option of coming into the office, but hasn't required them to come in. Key plans to implement a new model that calls for half of them to work in the office four or five days a week, 30% of them in the office three days or less, and 20% fully remote. But that hasn't been implemented yet.
“Our leaders remain very flexible in working with their teams to do what works for them, our teams and clients," said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.
"That being said, our businesses are beginning to move towards our new model," Pitts said. "Some of our teams are coming together in person more frequently to collaborate, innovate and serve our clients.”
M&T has long awaited the right moment to bring more workers into its "tech hub" inside Seneca One tower – office space that was built with collaboration and interaction in mind, rather than pandemic-based isolation.
Its offices have already been open for employees to come back voluntarily. Now M&T is asking nonbranch workers to come in one day a week, starting March 7. "We’re encouraging employees to work with their managers to determine the best hybrid schedule for them," said Julia Berchou, a spokeswoman.
M&T and Key are hardly alone in revamping their return-to-office strategies.
A national survey of 2,000 employees by the Conference Board, a think tank for big businesses, found 71% of companies had altered their return-to-work plans during the latest surge. And 48% of companies had not determined a date for bringing workers back to the workplace. Only 9% of employees who participated in the survey were working full time at the office.
Still, the portion of the workforce that remains remote is relatively small. Frontline workers never had the chance to go remote and many other jobs, from factories to schools, have since returned. Many office workers are back fully, or on hybrid schedules.
Only about 10% of all companies in a new survey released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said their employees were doing telework full-time.
More Starbucks votes are coming
What: The National Labor Relations Board has mailed out ballots to workers at three more Buffalo-area Starbucks, to let them vote on whether to join a union.
Tell Me More: Ballots must be returned by Feb. 22 and will be counted the following day. Results for each of the three stores will be counted separately by the NLRB.
Why It Matters: Organizing efforts at three other Buffalo-area Starbucks stores last year have ignited similar campaigns at Starbucks locations around the country, generating national media and political interest. The campaigns involve retail workers, a segment of the working population not typically represented by unions.
No turning back on telework
The surge in telework that grew out of the pandemic isn't going away.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that more than a third of businesses - 34.5% - have increased telework for some or all of their employees.
And among the businesses that increased telework, 60.2% expect to keep those increases permanent even when the pandemic is over
