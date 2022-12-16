Workforce development hailed as vital to Buffalo Niagara region's growth: 'Future ... depends on talent'

How fast the Buffalo Niagara region's economy can grow depends in large part on how quickly it can build up the skills of its workforce and embrace the diversity of its population.

Those are some of the takeaways from a labor market study released Thursday by Invest Buffalo Niagara, which focuses on attracting companies and promoting business expansion.

The study, which Invest Buffalo Niagara conducts about every five years, arrives as employers struggle to find workers to fill openings. The region's unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, tying a record low, and the labor pool has shrunk by about 24,000 people over the past decade.

Meanwhile, some of the regions the Buffalo Niagara region competes with are growing more quickly and have a growing workforce, which makes it easier for companies to hire workers.

The Buffalo Niagara region is tackling its workforce issues on multiple fronts – and with much more coordination and specialization than in the past. The Northland Workforce Training Center is preparing workers for manufacturing jobs. TechBuffalo is focused on expanding the pool of trained tech workers. Colleges are collaborating with employers to better match graduates' skills with employers' needs.

But the labor study finds there's a lot more to be done, and highlighted five challenges the eight-county region faces:

• An aging workforce will create workforce shortages, fueled by retirements. That shortage will be especially severe in skilled trades jobs.

• The region's racial composition isn't reflected in its workforce, particularly in mid- and senior-level positions. That limits the potential for some members of the workforce to advance.

• There's a lack of opportunities in skilled trades for diverse communities. The study cites the Northland center as progress, but says skilled trades programs are mostly offered in predominantly white areas and not served by public transit.

• A mismatch between where jobs are available and where available workers live. A lot of the job growth is happening in places not served by public transportation, making it hard for residents of urban areas to get to those jobs.

• Colleges and universities generate new talent each year, but many of those graduates leave, contributing to worker shortages.

In parallel, TechBuffalo worked with the University at Buffalo Regional Institute to refresh a 2019 study about the region's tech workforce and its training needs.

"The future of the region depends on talent," said Sarah Tanbakuchi, president and CEO of TechBuffalo.

Rob Leteste, Invest Buffalo Niagara's business intelligence and workforce manager, said the region's need for talent hits home in different ways. It affects local companies who need more employees to keep pace with orders, as well as employers considering expanding here, he said.

"Those new companies thinking about coming in, they'll oftentimes ask the question, 'What about the companies you already have that can't find the talent?' " Leteste said. "And that's where we enter the talent discussion. We likely want to not just have a job for somebody that's here locally, you want to have the next job, and the job after that, so that they will be retained within the region.

"Having multiple potential landing spots for somebody is not a negative, especially when you're talking about trying to maintain that talent as that critical asset," he said.

Here are some other key issues that emerged in the labor study:

Boosting labor force participation. The region can tap into a deeper pool of candidates than it presently does, especially with the unemployment rate so low, Leteste said.

The goal is to increase the labor force participation rate, which includes workers who don't presently have jobs and are not looking for one. Programs offered by Northland and Goodwill are helping to bring more of those candidates into the mix, he said.

But there's another concern on the horizon: workers with lower-wage jobs in categories expected to decline in the next five years. Those workers will likely need training to allow them to shift into new types of jobs that capitalize on the skills they developed in their old position.

If those workers don't upgrade their skills, they risk becoming part of the population that isn't participating in the labor force, Leteste said.

One such example: bank tellers, a job which pays an average annual wage of $33,700. Through a career pathways program, someone in that job can up-skill, with moderate training, to become a bookkeeping and auditing clerk, which pays an average of $43,700. That same employee can further up-skill to become an accountant or auditor, earning an average of $82,800, and reach a level where their capabilities allow them to start their own business, Leteste said.

Worker retention. The region is attracting "amazing talent," but retaining that talent is another story, Tanbakuchi said.

Immigrants and refugees are driving population growth in the region, "but they're facing barriers in terms of meaningfully engaging within the workforce," she said.

Another issue involves college students. Out-of-region and international students come here for college, but seven out of 10 graduates with technology degrees end up taking jobs outside the region.

"We're giving away our talent that is highly trained and highly skilled instead of retaining it," Tanbakuchi said.

"Some of that is due to lack of awareness around career pathways and a lack of inclusive culture that creates a sense of belonging at the places they work," she said.

Local companies also can do more to help those graduates obtain the visas they need to stay – and work – in the U.S., said Kim Moore, executive managing director of Newmark, the consulting firm that prepared the report for Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Creating a welcoming environment. Employer-led workforce development is "absolutely essential" to recruiting and retaining workers, especially among locally headquartered companies, Tanbakuchi said.

"Local companies' competitiveness is increasingly dependent upon their ability to create and foster inclusive cultures with a sense of belonging along the total employee journey," she said. That starts with job descriptions for openings and recruiting processes, and continues through employee onboarding and employee retention and development.

"This is really engaging young leaders, the future of their companies, to shape that culture, and also making visible those career pathways so that those employees can see the progression in the company," she said.