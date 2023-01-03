Workforce development get boost from $1M state grant

A Buffalo Niagara Partnership program aimed at preparing workers for jobs in manufacturing and other fields was awarded a $1 million grant from the state Office of Strategic Workforce Development.

The funds will be directed to Employ Buffalo Niagara's Talent Pipeline Management program. Employ Buffalo Niagara is an industry-led coalition supported by the Partnership that focuses on workforce issues.

The Talent Pipeline Management program, developed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, identifies key roles that can become a bottleneck at a company if they go unfilled.

The program will provide pre-employment and occupational training skills for manufacturing and other employment collaboratives.

The grant will help the Buffalo Niagara Partnership scale up the Talent Management Pipeline program and form a partnership with the Service Collaborative.

In all, the Office of Strategic Workforce Development awarded more than $6 million in grants to eight projects around the state.

Another recipient also involves industry partners in Western New York. Cornell University will use a $400,000 grant to provide dairy industry training through a "dairy processing boot camp" and an online dairy science and sanitation course.

The industry partners include Lactalis, Perry's Ice Cream, Upstate Niagara Cooperative and Great Lakes Cheese.