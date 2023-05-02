Workers United set off a chain reaction of unionization across the country when it organized its first corporate Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in 2021.

That seems to have made it a target of an interest group critical of unions, which launched a campaign against it here Monday.

Center for Union Facts has accused Workers United of being a "progressive poser," and has erected billboards to call attention to a report it published about a bank majority owned by the union, which it accused of having disproportionately rejected loans to Black and low-income borrowers.

Workers United declined to comment.

"Welcome to Buffalo: Home of the Country’s Most Hypocritical Union," reads a billboard on the I-190, near exit 4.

The group has also employed a mobile billboard that reads, in changing text, "Got Hypocrisy? Got Nepotism? Got broken promises? You've got it all with Workers United." The back panel of the mobile billboard points viewers to its website.

"Workers United is one of today's most visible labor unions, backing high-profile organizing drives by appealing to young workers' progressive values," the website reads. "But the union could be better described as a Progressive Poser than the social justice warrior it makes itself out to be."

In the past, CUF has launched campaigns critical of teacher unions, public employee unions and the Service Employees International Union, of which Workers United is an affiliate. Its other ads have compared unions to roach traps, and compared union leaders to dictators such as Fidel Castro and Kim Jong Il.

Based in Washington, D.C., CUF regularly commissions studies about workers and unionization, and supports anti-union legislation. Most recently, it is advocating for the Employee Rights Act, which would change the way union votes happen and prohibit unions from using union dues for anything except collective bargaining.

CUF is not required to disclose its funding sources, and its founder Richard Berman has declined to share them. But SEC filings show one of its largest donations – more than $2 million – came from the Bradley Foundation, an organization that is a top funder of climate change denial.

The CUF's campaign centers on the New York-based Amalgamated Bank, of which Workers United is the major shareholder. It was founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America and became publicly traded in 2018.

A report produced by CUF showed the bank denied 12.2% of mortgage applications filed by black borrowers from 2014 to 2021, compared to 5.3% of those filed by white borrowers, using federal data. That disparity in approval rates is lower than the industry average, which denied 18% of black borrowers and 9% of the overall population in 2020, according to a report from LendingTree.com.