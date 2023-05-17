More than 30 union workers at a Williamsville nursing home participated in a one-day strike on Wednesday, seeking to gain community support in their ongoing efforts to negotiate a new contract that raises wages, improves staffing and results in better working conditions.

The union workers at Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Williamsville, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have been working without a contract since Dec. 31 when their three-year deal expired.

Progress on a new agreement has been slow and the nursing home owner has proposed only small increases to wages, according to Xavier Eddy, an administrative organizer with 1199SEIU, who said about 45% of the facility's workers make less than $15 an hour.

The nursing home's ownership details also have been a prominent part of the union's public campaign as well as bargaining discussions.

For example, Eddy said that in a recent bargaining session, the nursing home confirmed to the union that it was trying to sell the facility and, as part of that, wanted to eliminate the successorship clause.

The nursing home did not immediately provide a comment Wednesday.

The union also has pointed out that the 142-bed Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center shares some common ownership with The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center in the Town of Albion. State Attorney General Letitia James late last year sued the ownership group behind The Villages, accusing the for-profit operators of enriching themselves through related-party transactions – money "that should have been spent on ensuring adequate resident care," her office said.

On a giant inflatable boss at the strike Wednesday, the union listed the owners of Comprehensive Rehabilitation: Ephram Lahasky; David Gast; Joshua Farkovits; Samuel Halper; Debbie Korngut; Teresa Lichtschtein; and Jeffrey Arem.

All of those individuals, except Arem, are named as defendants in the state's lawsuit against The Villages.

Both The Villages and Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have one-star overall ratings, or much below average, from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Longtime workers of Comprehensive Rehabilitation on Wednesday described the ownership group as absent. Meanwhile, the building condition has continued to deteriorate and more staff has left, making the facility more reliant on higher-cost agency workers, said Carolyn Parmer, a certified nursing assistant who has worked at the facility for 18 years.

She said the facility has been in a state of decline since Catholic Health System sold the nursing home, previously called St. Francis of Williamsville, in 2015 to the current owners, Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services.

Now, she and the other workers are hoping for a new contract that could improve conditions at the facility, whether it is eventually sold or not.

"If they brought more help in and hired and raised our wages, I think it would be a much better place," said Parmer, who makes $18.84 an hour.

While the union workers will return to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, Eddy said the union hopes to return to the bargaining table in June.