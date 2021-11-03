 Skip to main content
Workers set to strike at Friendship Dairies
Over 200 workers at Friendship Dairies in Allegany County are going on strike.

The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 264, were set to begin their walkout at noon on Wednesday.

Friendship Dairies has been owned by Montreal-based Saputo Dairy since 2013. Workers on Tuesday voted to reject the company's "last, best and final offer," the union said. Their labor contract expired Sunday.

The employees' jobs are in the warehouse, production, batching and processing, the whey department, cooler department and maintenance, said Matthew McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesman. Products made at the town of Friendship facility include cottage cheese, buttermilk and sour cream.

Matt Glynn

