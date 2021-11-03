Workers set to strike at Friendship Dairies

Over 200 workers at Friendship Dairies in Allegany County are going on strike.

The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 264, were set to begin their walkout at noon on Wednesday.

Friendship Dairies has been owned by Montreal-based Saputo Dairy since 2013. Workers on Tuesday voted to reject the company's "last, best and final offer," the union said. Their labor contract expired Sunday.

The employees' jobs are in the warehouse, production, batching and processing, the whey department, cooler department and maintenance, said Matthew McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesman. Products made at the town of Friendship facility include cottage cheese, buttermilk and sour cream.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.