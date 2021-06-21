Workers ratify deal to end strike at Unifrax

Hourly workers at Unifrax Corp.'s Tonawanda manufacturing facility have ratified a contract, ending a strike that began May 17.

The three-year deal, approved Friday, covers about 190 members of Steelworkers Local 2058. Union members began returning to their shifts on Sunday, according to the company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Separately, Unifrax announced a deal to acquire Lydall Inc., which designs and makes specialty filtration materials. Lydall has 23 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Lydall is publicly traded, on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year, following shareholder and regulatory approvals.

“The combination of Unifrax and Lydall creates a global specialty materials platform with new cutting edge technologies in advanced filtration, electric vehicle battery systems, and energy saving applications,” said John Dandolph, Unifrax's president and CEO.

Unifrax is owned by the investment group Clearlake Capital Group and has 31 facilities around the globe.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.