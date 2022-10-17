Workers at Sysco end strike, ratify new deal

Workers represented by the Teamsters union at Sysco Syracuse, including about 30 Buffalo-area drivers, have ended a strike after three weeks and ratified a five-year deal.

Workers at the wholesale food distribution company began returning to their jobs on Sunday, said Shannon Mutschler, a spokeswoman for Texas-based Sysco. The whole food distribution company supplies customers including schools, restaurants and hospitals.

"We’re proud to have a new contract in place that provides our delivery partner and warehouse colleagues the industry-leading pay they deserve while positioning Sysco Syracuse for continued growth and success," Mutschler said.

About 230 employees were part of the walkout, which began Sept. 27. The vast majority of the striking workers – represented by Teamsters Local 317 – were drivers and warehouse workers based at a facility in Warners, along the Thruway outside Syracuse. The company has Buffalo-area offices on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

The workers cited unfair labor practices when they walked out. Their previous labor contract had expired Aug. 19.

A Teamsters spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about the new deal.

The Teamsters union represents over 10,000 workers at Sysco nationwide. The union has said it was in contract negotiations at several Sysco sites, and that "hundreds" of those employees are either working without a contract or under contracts that are about to expire.

While the strike at Sysco Syracuse has ended, another walkout involving Sysco workers, in the Boston, Mass., area, continued on Monday. That strike began Oct. 1.

Media reports about the strike in Massachusetts note that at least 16 Teamsters-represented workers were arrested Monday amid confrontations on the picket line.