Workers at Fiddler's Green, Humboldt House nursing homes could strike this month, union says

And then there were two.

Of the 12 for-profit nursing homes in Western New York that were included in a joint union campaign to get new contracts this year, only Fiddler's Green Manor in Springville and Humboldt House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Buffalo have yet to reach new deals with their workers.

If an agreement isn't reached soon, union workers at Fiddler's Green and Humboldt House plan to hold five-day strikes this month, said labor union 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The union also said about 350 workers at four nursing home facilities – Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center and Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation – recently ratified multiyear contracts. The deals cover licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, personal care attendants, housekeeping staff, dietary aides, cooks, laundry aides and maintenance workers.

The agreements at the two Elderwood facilities run through June 30, 2024, while the three-year agreement at Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation runs through April 30, 2025. The three-year deal at Newfane Rehabilitation runs until December 2025.

The contracts have some provisions in common, securing a minimum wage of $15 per hour for service workers, 3% pension increases each year and wage scales based on experience.

The union said workers at Fiddler's Green and Humboldt House also are seeking a $15 hourly wage for service workers, better staffing levels and wage scales for experienced workers.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services records show Humboldt House's ownership group is made up of several individuals, with Jeffrey Goldstein and Lea Sherman holding the largest stake at 24% each. Fiddler's Green, meanwhile, is owned by Goldstein and Chaim Lowenbraun, records show.