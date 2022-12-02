Work beginning on Centennial Park as BUDC gets $24.5 million from Wilson Foundation grant

Construction crews are starting to take down trees at LaSalle Park in Buffalo as they begin the first phase of work to transform the waterfront park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

Scott Lawn Yard of Niagara Falls is clearing the land as a subcontractor for Gilbane Building Co., the construction manager for the $110 million construction project that is largely funded by the Wilson Foundation. Only those trees in the areas covered by the first phase are affected right now.

Gilbane officials will then start bidding out the rest of the work packages in the next couple of weeks, seeking contractors for the new pedestrian bridge, as well as other site work, landscaping and shoreline restoration – all of which will begin next year, likely in March or April, depending on the weather.

"We're getting about 40 calls a day," Kelly Maloney, senior project manager for Gilbane, told the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. board of directors this week. "A lot of interest has been piqued."

BUDC is overseeing the entire process, which kicked off four years ago when the Wilson Foundation announced a $50 million commitment to transform the waterfront park as part of its initiative to bolster the parks and trails systems in Buffalo.

The first projects will include a new pedestrian bridge from the park to the adjacent neighborhood over the Niagara Thruway. Designed by German firm Schlaich Bergermann Partner, the new bridge will replace the existing span that will be torn down.

Additional features will include several new baseball diamonds, soccer fields and related sports facilities, as well as a revamped shoreline offering public access and a restored natural habitat. Other projects include the largest playground in Western New York, occupying 2.5 acres, as well as new trails and a sledding hill near the Great Lawn.

Completion is expected by late 2025.

BUDC this week agreed to accept $24.5 million in funding from the foundation to start construction.