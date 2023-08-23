Western New York is on track to get its first Cannabis Growers Showcase starting Tuesday.

The Main Street dispensary Dank has teamed up with a number of growers and processors to hold an ongoing showcase that will run continuously until Jan. 1, the day permissions to hold a showcase in the state expire. It will be held at Empire Hemp Co.'s CBD store at 204 E. Main St. in Batavia.

"People have been focusing more on a farmers market format and have failed to recognize the regulations allow for pop-up shops all over," said Aaron Van Camp, owner of Dank.

10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase It's all part of a stopgap measure from the Office of Cannabis Management designed to help growers offload a pot crop that has been mostly in storage since the fall harvest because not enough stores have opened to give farmers a place to sell it.

Dank will hold the showcase in conjunction with brands Greenside, Empire Hemp Co., Flwr City, House of Sacci and Zizzle.

The group has applications in for six more locations in Tonawanda, Springville and Ellicottville, as well as two more downstate.

"We have meetings in Manhattan to look at a few places, but regulations haven't been worked out there," Van Camp said.