At long last, Western New York will get its first state-licensed cannabis dispensaries.
Herbal IQ has been given the final clearance from the Office of Cannabis Management to open its doors July 21 at at 6055 Transit Road in Depew.
Dank, at 501 Main Street, will open the following day.
"We're stoked," said Michael Ortiz, chief operating officer of Herbal IQ. "We are ready to go."
Ortiz is a Realtor, and his company Shield Financial is an insurance brokerage. Bradley Kyler, Herbal IQ's owner and CEO, owns concrete and excavation company Bucket Pro, which is a federal government contractor. They said their experience with government contracts made the difficult process of navigating legal cannabis more accessible.
Aaron Van Camp, owner of Dank, said he is "relieved."
"That will be the key word," he said. "It's been a very long time up until today."
Recreational dispensary owners have been put through the wringer as they've waited for the state to roll out licensed sales in the state – a process that was delayed by a federal lawsuit.
"New York needs legal recreational marijuana. It's been a long time coming," Van Camp said. "It's something that should have gone on years ago but we're happy to be a part of having it now."
