WNY team of emergency doctors formed to respond to scene of major incidents

An ambulance crew from AMR brings a patient into the emergency department at ECMC on Oct. 29, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Leading Western New York medical officials on Thursday announced a new network of emergency medical physicians that will be available to respond to high-severity 911 calls and mass casualty incidents in Erie and Niagara counties.

Dubbed the Emergency Physician Response Program, emergency doctors will respond to assist on-scene emergency medical services providers with decision-making and care of critically injured, ill or complicated patients.

The program, a partnership between American Medical Response and UBMD Emergency Medicine, was announced in a news conference Thursday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center, the region's Level 1 Adult Trauma Center that ultimately receives most of the patients the two providers care for.

The announcement comes 19 days after a mass casualty incident hit Buffalo, when a gunman from Conklin shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. The three wounded victims were transported to ECMC within 15 minutes – Zaire Goodman, 20, and Jennifer L. Warrington, 50, were treated and discharged that night, while Christopher Braden, 55, was released from the hospital May 24.

The new program's team will included UBMD EMS medical directors, EMS fellows at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Emergency Medicine residents and regional EMS medical directors who will work on a 24/7 on-call schedule, meant to complement existing staffing.

AMR said the dispatch process for the new team will be integrated within its current communications and dispatch process. 

Each physician will use a fully equipped emergency response vehicle, outfitted with advanced cardiac life support, basic life support, communications equipment and a refrigeration unit for medications. 

AMR Regional Director Tim Frost called the program "an innovative solution that brings physician-guided care and direction directly to the patient at the scene, expediting treatment and alleviating strain on our local hospitals."

The announcement didn't mention whether AMR, which provides medical transportation services in 40 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, has rolled out a similar program in its other markets. It also didn't include information about the program's cost or when it would be up and running.

UBMD Emergency Medicine officials said the program will allow its EMS physicians to aid in pre-hospital care while also helping to train those in the EMS fellowship.

"The new program brings the added expertise of an emergency physician to the place where the patient is and will provide immediate advanced care in life-or-death emergencies," said Dr. Robert McCormack, president of UBMD Emergency Medicine and professor and chair of the department of Emergency Medicine at the Jacobs School. "This is a remarkable program to better care for our community and allow for the real-time education of pre-hospital providers, while giving emergency medicine physicians insight into the challenging non-hospital environment in which emergencies often occur."

This story will be updated.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

