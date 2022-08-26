WNY Prosperity Fellowship boosts student leaders while wooing them to stay in Buffalo

Kevin Cullen calls getting a WNY Prosperity Fellowship in 2015 “probably the single most transformative thing that has ever happened in my professional life.”

The fellowship, funded by the Prentice Family Foundation, provided Cullen scholarships for his master’s degree in urban planning and recreation at the University at Buffalo and a wealth of leadership training, mentoring and other entrepreneurial services aimed at convincing him to stay in Western New York.

The foundation also invested in his startups, SUP Erie Adventures, which offers standup paddleboarding and other outdoor activities on Lake Erie, and Adventure Sports Development tourism consulting.

It worked. Cullen stayed, and now he has four ventures in Western New York and remains involved in the fellowship’s growing network of current and future business leaders.

“The educational and scholarship component of the fellowship are one thing, but the continued support and community are really tremendous,” Cullen said. “The culture is not, ‘Oh, you can do this.’ It’s, ‘You are doing this.’ It’s so forward-thinking and committed to lifting up this whole region.”

The Prosperity Fellowship is aptly named. Students at UB and Canisius College from junior year through grad school who are accepted into the program receive up to $25,000 a year in scholarships.

Perhaps more important, the fellowship also opens doors to opportunities to explore the region and pick the brains of business and community leaders – including former fellows – who serve as guides and mentors.

The goal is to grow new businesses and keep them here – a key part of efforts to build a vigorous startup community in a region where new business creation lagged behind the rest of the country for years.

But it's also about the connections. Participants reach out to each another, maybe for advice, maybe to do business together, even to provide funding.

Requirements include local internships and a commitment to spend at least two of the 10 years after graduation working in Western New York, the foundation says on its website.

It’s succeeding. Since 2009 more than 300 students have come through the fellowship – 20 to 25 a year at UB and 12 to 15 at Canisius – and the ripple effects of their investment in the region are fueling the Buffalo area’s economy now and for the future.

Building on connections

One Prosperity alum, Phil Schneider, is director of research and development for Buffalo’s first unicorn, ACV Auctions. He was a fellow for four years while earning his master's and doctorate in electrical engineering at UB. Now he leverages ACV's success to support other local businesses like Tresca Design, a Buffalo engineering firm founded by UB and Prosperity alum Dan Buckmaster that does all ACV’s design work.

Schneider encouraged Buckmaster, a New Jersey native, to apply for Prosperity at UB in 2016.

“It opened my eyes to the potential for entrepreneurship, which was never something I had intended to do,” he said. “Being in the community and meeting movers and shakers gave me an introduction to Buffalo as a very welcoming place.”

Buckmaster started his consulting firm as an undergrad in 2017. Since completing his master’s in mechanical engineering in 2020, he moved Tresca Design into the Tri-Main building and hired his team of eight engineers straight out of UB. Last year, the Prentice Family Foundation invested in Tresca.

“It has made a huge difference,” Schneider said of the fellowship. “And now so many fellows have gotten out into the workforce and are crushing it. It shows that when you invest in people like the Prentices do, it really pays dividends.”

Program with local roots

Bryant Prentice and his wife, Joan, founded the Prentice Family Foundation to put generational wealth from the family business, Bryant & Stratton College, toward economic development in Western New York. They started the Prosperity Fellowship as a scholarship program at UB in 2009 and expanded it to Canisius in 2010.

In 2015, it expanded to include internships, workshops, coaching, networking events and tours of regional businesses and attractions as well as challenges like how to spur economic growth in less developed areas like East Buffalo.

“We really expanded the mission to focus on prosperity ,” said Jim Tanous, the program’s director since 2014.

Hadar Borden, director of UB’s Blackstone Launchpad entrepreneurship program, also oversees UB’s Prosperity Fellowship, so Blackstone’s array of business development and incubator resources are also available to Canisius fellows. Borden and her Canisius counterpart, Mary Rockwell, work to help fellows connect with major players in the regional economy.

“The fellows engage with programs that do what I call making the case for Western New York,” Borden said. “We invite business and community leaders for a casual event with them in a different place every month.”

They also hold two annual weeklong “retreats” that take the fellows on Explore Buffalo tours and visits to assets like the Jacobs Institute for vascular medicine, Buffalo Central Terminal and the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. Kevin Cullen and his wife, Christian, held a fellows paddleboarding class at Sunset Bay Beach.

“That’s the best way to build community, when everyone is on water trying to stay upright,” Borden said.

Success breeds success

Prosperity’s life-changing experiences and lasting relationships are starting to add up. At this year’s UB Blackstone Launchpad annual startup contest, the Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition, all five finalists were or are Prosperity Fellows.

Malkijah “Ki” Griffiths came to UB from Queens to study business in 2015 and graduated with his MBA this year. He was accepted into Prosperity from 2019 through 2022.

“You go before a panel of presidents and executives and CEOs – so if you’re not really focused on working here and showcasing your talent for the region, they’ll see that,” he said.

Once accepted, “the real work begins,” said Griffiths who developed an idea for a diversity training platform called Real Talk that he and two UB partners co-founded in 2020. This year it won the $25,000 first prize at Panasci. Now he’s using his Prosperity connections to sell the service to corporate clients for their diversity and inclusion training.

“Just being in that circle gives you access to a whole plethora of networks you otherwise wouldn’t have,” he said, adding, “Buffalo is our home and our main office will always be here no matter how far we expand.”

Courtney Burris, a Prosperity fellow and Ph.D. candidate in industrial and systems engineering at UB, co-founded a startup, RHM Innovations, that won the $10,000 second prize at Panasci 2022. Its first product is the Aiding Arm, a self-shower device inspired by her late father’s battle with cancer and his difficulty with being bathed by others.

Burris pitched the idea in a Launchpad competition and won. The next January she took Blackstone’s Startup Bootcamp. Buckmaster was one of the judges.

Burris, a Maine native, just married her co-founder, Rochester native Brandon Davis, and finished the third prototype of the Aiding Arm. The manufacturer: Tresca Design.

“My plan had been to go back to Maine, but we have made such a home here,” she said of Buffalo. “This city has like a cult following. When I first got here, I thought it was weird how everyone here just loves it. Now I get it.”

Building good vibes

So does Will Geigerich, a Rochester native pursuing his master’s in electrical engineering at UB. A brand-new fellow, he’s working at ACV Auctions and calls Schneider “my mentor.”

“I have fallen in love with Buffalo,” Geigerich said at a UB on the Green concert by Nerds Gone Wild that new fellows attended in July. “The city is really growing in the entrepreneurial space and there’s a very infectious spirit in the air.”

Myles Henry, an MBA student at Canisius, already wanted to stay in his native Buffalo to support his mom, who has lupus. Rockwell knew him at his alma mater, the Nichols School.

“She knew I had a financial need and a couple of business ventures, so she invited me to apply for Prosperity,” he said.

He has used fellowship resources to devise a business plan and pitch deck for his startup, Take a Load Off, a Door Dash-type service for laundry. He landed a job offer at Deloitte that starts next year and hopes to start a local firm to help more students of color become accountants.

Another Canisius fellow, Nana Aluma, says the Prosperity Fellowship didn’t just change her future, “it saved my life.”

A Congolese immigrant, she came to the U.S. with her teen daughter six years ago and stayed at Vive la Casa refugee shelter while seeking asylum to join an uncle in Canada. But while here, she went to SUNY Erie Community College to earn an associate degree in accounting, then transferred to Canisius in 2019.

When she heard about Prosperity, she doubted she could apply because she was still learning English. She requested assistance and to her surprise, “they sent a business student in the fellowship to help me,” she said.

She found herself welcomed into a network that cemented her plan to stay on the Buffalo side of the border. “I made connections, I learned a lot and I improved my confidence,” she said. She now works as a financial analyst at M&T Bank and is returning to Canisius for her MBA this fall.

Meanwhile, her daughter is now 19 and a sophomore at Canisius.

“She told me that when she is a junior, she is going to apply to be a Prosperity Fellow,” Aluma said.