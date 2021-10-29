WNY nursing home organization names new CEO

A veteran health care executive has been named CEO for a health care enterprise that encompasses 18 nursing and rehabilitation facilities – many of them in Western New York.

Susan Grigg will oversee operations and ensure regulatory compliance for the three-portfolio enterprise, which includes 4,200 health care workers and 3,200 residents. The three portfolios are within the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, spanning several regions of New York as well as one facility in Michigan.

Grigg, who lives in Wheatfield, had been the chief operating officer for the three groups since 2020 and had held several roles within the McGuire Group since 2007.

“Sue has been instrumental in every facet of our organization,” Chairman Edward Farbenblum said in a statement. “Whether it’s guiding our facilities through a global pandemic, establishing thresholds for industry best practices or serving as a role model and leader, Sue is a true blessing to the long-term care industry and to our organization.”