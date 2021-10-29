WNY nursing home organization names new CEO

A veteran health care executive has been named CEO for a health care enterprise that encompasses 18 nursing and rehabilitation facilities – many of them in Western New York.
Susan Grigg will oversee operations and ensure regulatory compliance for the three-portfolio enterprise, which includes 4,200 health care workers and 3,200 residents. The three portfolios are within the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, spanning several regions of New York as well as one facility in Michigan.
Grigg, who lives in Wheatfield, had been the chief operating officer for the three groups since 2020 and had held several roles within the McGuire Group since 2007.
“Sue has been instrumental in every facet of our organization,” Chairman Edward Farbenblum said in a statement. “Whether it’s guiding our facilities through a global pandemic, establishing thresholds for industry best practices or serving as a role model and leader, Sue is a true blessing to the long-term care industry and to our organization.”
The McGuire Group portfolio includes Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg; Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga; Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville; Northgate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda; Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca; Brookhaven Health Care Facility in Long Island; and Autumn Woods Health Care Facility in Warren, Mich.
The RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care portfolio includes Absolut Care of Allegany in Allegany; Absolut Care of Aurora Park in East Aurora; Absolut Care of Gasport in Gasport; Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post; Absolut Care of Westfield in Westfield; and Orchard Brooke Assisted Living Center in Orchard Park.
Lastly, the VestraCare portfolio encompasses Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse; Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk; Roscoe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Roscoe; Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville; and Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, near Binghamton.
