WNY medical group Windsong Radiology names new president

Windsong Radiology, a Western New York medical group offering diagnostic imaging services, this week announced it has a new president.

Dr. Raja Cheruvu succeeded Dr. Thomas Summers in the role, effective Jan. 7. Cheruvu oversees Windsong's radiology, interventional and vascular services, and breast surgery.

Cheruvu is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in cross-sectional imaging, oncologic imaging and prostate MRI. He joined Windsong in 2004 and has been an executive member since 2018.

Prior to Windsong, he was a staff radiologist at Sheppard Air Force Base Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. Cheruvu received his bachelor's degree and doctor of at Boston University, completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine and did his fellowship at University of California at San Diego.

Windsong Radiology has offices in Amherst, Buffalo, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville, West Seneca and Hamburg.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.