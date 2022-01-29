 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNY medical group Windsong Radiology names new president
0 comments

WNY medical group Windsong Radiology names new president

Support this work for $1 a month
Raja Cheruvu

Dr. Raja Cheruvu has been named president of Windsong Radiology, succeeding Dr. Thomas Summers.

 Provided by Windsong Radiology

Windsong Radiology, a Western New York medical group offering diagnostic imaging services, this week announced it has a new president.

Dr. Raja Cheruvu succeeded Dr. Thomas Summers in the role, effective Jan. 7. Cheruvu oversees Windsong's radiology, interventional and vascular services, and breast surgery. 

Cheruvu is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in cross-sectional imaging, oncologic imaging and prostate MRI. He joined Windsong in 2004 and has been an executive member since 2018.

Prior to Windsong, he was a staff radiologist at Sheppard Air Force Base Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. Cheruvu received his bachelor's degree and doctor of at Boston University, completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine and did his fellowship at University of California at San Diego. 

Windsong Radiology has offices in Amherst, Buffalo, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville, West Seneca and Hamburg.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News